7 Hindi movies based on books that are worth giving a watch on Netflix

Over the years, several Bollywood films have taken inspiration from literature while providing exciting adaptations of books. Be it classic novels or modern works, here’s our list of some Hindi films based on books available to watch on Netflix. These movies adapt stories from various genres and explore beautiful narratives with quite interesting interpretations of their source material.

7 Hindi book-based movies on Netflix that deserve a place on your watchlist

1. Kai Po Che

- Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh

- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

- Release Year: 2013

- Genre: Drama, Sports

Based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life, Kai Po Che follows the lives of three friends, Ishaan, Omi, and Govind, who set out to start a sports academy in Ahmedabad. The narrative explores their friendship against the backdrop of events like the Gujarat earthquake and the 2002 riots.

The film stays true to Bhagat’s book, though some events are dramatized for cinematic effect. Sushant Singh Rajput shines in his role as Ishaan, while Rajkummar and Amit deliver commendable performances. If you loved Bhagat’s work, this adaptation won’t disappoint as it stays faithful to the core of the story to a great extent.

2. 7 Khoon Maaf

- Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah, John Abraham

- IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

- Release Year: 2011

Advertisement

- Genre: Thriller, Comedy

Based on Ruskin Bond’s short story Susanna’s Seven Husbands, 7 Khoon Maaf follows the mysterious and dark life of a woman, who marries seven times, with each of her husbands meeting an untimely death. The film explores Susanna’s psychological state and her pursuit of love.

The film does take liberties with the source material, expanding on Bond’s short story to create a deeper narrative. The most haunting scene is when Susanna discovers her first husband's true nature, leading her to take the extreme step. Watch this one for one of Priyanka Chopra’s finest performances.

3. Haider

- Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, Kay Kay Menon

- IMDb Rating: 8/10

- Release Year: 2014

- Genre: Crime, Thriller

An adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Haider is set in the backdrop of Kashmir’s insurgency in the 1990s. The film follows Haider, a young man who returns to Kashmir to find his missing father and parallelly discovers dark secrets about his family. Vishal Bhardwaj’s adaptation of Hamlet is widely regarded as one of the best literary adaptations in Bollywood.

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor delivers a career-best performance as Haider, while Tabu and Kay Kay Menon give equally powerful outings. This one is the author’s personal recommendation.

4. Gangubai Kathiawadi

- Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz

- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

- Release Year: 2022

- Genre: Crime, Biopic

Based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, Gangubai Kathiawadi tells the story of a young girl sold into prostitution, who rises to power in Kamathipura, Mumbai’s red-light area. The film chronicles her journey from being a victim to becoming a powerful figure who fights for the rights of women.

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grandeur is evident in every frame with Alia Bhatt giving her career-best performance.

5. 12th Fail

- Cast: Vikrant Massey

- IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

- Release Year: 2023

- Genre: Drama, Inspirational

Based on Anurag Pathak’s book 12th Fail, the film follows the journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, a man from a humble background, who attempts to clear the UPSC exam. The narrative revolves around the challenges he faces, his failures, and his ultimate success. Vikrant Massey does an incredible job portraying Manoj and the film also remains loyal to the source material to a great extent.

Advertisement

6. Bareilly Ki Barfi

- Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao

- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

- Release Year: 2017

- Genre: Romantic Comedy

Based on the French novel The Ingredients of Love, Bareilly Ki Barfi is set in a small town in India, where Bitti, a free-spirited young woman, takes up a journey to find the author of a book she connects with. What follows is a charming love triangle. The film takes the essence of the book but localizes it to fit the Indian context. The performances and humor make this a delightful watch.

7. The Girl on the Train

- Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari

- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

- Release Year: 2021

- Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Based on Paula Hawkins’ bestselling novel The Girl on the Train, this Bollywood adaptation follows Mira, an alcoholic who becomes obsessed with a couple she sees during her daily commute. Her life takes a dark turn when she gets caught in a murder mystery. While not the strongest adaptation, the film provides an intriguing take on Hawkins’ thriller.

Fans of the book may find the Indian twist on the story interesting, but it falls short of the original’s suspenseful narrative. Still a recommended watch.

From thrilling mysteries to inspirational dramas, there’s something for every type of literary enthusiast on Netflix. Which of these movies do you like the most? Tell us @pinkvilla

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 7 Hindi movies to watch on Netflix that were way ahead of time