Bhooth Bangla: Forget the wrap-up, it's Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi’s dance by the waterfall that has our excitement peaking; WATCH

Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi are soon going to share screen space in the horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan. The film was announced last year in September, and fans are already excited to witness the iconic reunion of the veteran director with Hera Pheri 3 actor and Tabu. Adding to the excitement, the actor has recently announced the wrap-up on the film.

On May 18, Akshay Kumar posted a video with Wamiqa Gabbi from the sets of Bhooth Bangla. In the video, the actress is seen sitting on a rock while the Hera Pheri 3 actor was dancing by the waterfall. The small clip was shot from afar while we can see the camera rolling with a soulful song being heard in the background.

"And that’s a wrap on #BhoothBangla ! My seventh madcap adventure with the ever-inventive Priyan sir, my second outing with the unstoppable Ekta, and my first but hopefully not the last, magical journey with the ever-surprising Wamiqa. Grateful for the madness, the magic, and the memories," the post was captioned.

Reacting to the post, Wamiqa dropped a heartwarming response expressing, "Akshaaaaaaaay sir Thaaank you for the kind words sir Had the best best best time shooting with this team. Absolutely FUNtastic."

In addition to this, Ektaa R Kapoor, who is serving as the movie producer, also dropped multiple comments section.

"So happy to work with Priyan sir #bhootbangla is your association after 14 years and my first, so grateful for this," she said. She further added, "Such an honour to work with you, sir, you are a force to reckoned with." In addition to this, she also called Kumar, "So humble and loving", further admitting, "only next time, I’ll be more prepared when you play a prank on me."

Reflecting on her association with Tabu, she stated, "Second association also with Tabu ji, hope it goes as well as our first did," while she praised the Baby John actress stating, "And so much love to wamiqa the girl with the prettiest eyes."

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. It is set to release on April 2, 2026.

