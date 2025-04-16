Kesari Chapter 2: Akshay Kumar makes special request to fans ahead of film’s release; reveals it will be ‘humiliation’ if they do THIS
Akshay Kumar is all set for the release of his upcoming historical film Kesari Chapter 2. He shares a strong message for fans ahead of the big release.
Akshay Kumar at a recent media interaction in Delhi made an appeal to viewers—one that had nothing to do with promotions or box office numbers. Instead, he asked fans to simply keep their phones in their pockets while watching Kesari Chapter 2.
The actor, who plays Advocate C. Sankaran Nair, as mentioned in The Hindustan Times, urged all to focus on every dialogue and emotion in the movie. “It will mean a lot,” Akshay said, adding that checking Instagram mid-film would be a “humiliation” for the effort behind the story. Akshay stressed that this film isn’t just another project but a powerful retelling of a lesser-known event in India’s history.
Set to be released in theatres on April 18, Kesari Chapter 2 highlights the events following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. Akshay plays the brave lawyer who took on the British Empire in court to expose the truth. The film is based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat and is considered a spiritual sequel to Akshay’s 2019 film Kesari.
The Delhi premiere of the film was attended by political leaders and dignitaries. During the event, Akshay stressed that he wants “every Indian to watch the film and connect with the emotions and struggles shown on screen”. He believes Kesari Chapter 2 offers more than just cinematic value—it’s a reflection of India’s past that deserves attention.
The film also stars R Madhavan as Advocate Neville McKinley, Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill and Regina Cassandra as Palat Kunhimalu Amma. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the movie has already built a strong buzz online, thanks to its intense teaser.
In the teaser, Akshay uses a strong word aimed at the British—a choice he later explained. “The judge calls my character a slave. That’s the bigger insult,” he said, defending the film’s language as being true to its setting.
