Kesari Chapter 2: Akshay Kumar salutes C Sankaran Nair for his bravery in latest post; 'He fought with the law, and fire...'

Akshay Kumar is all set to portray another inspiring real life figure on screen. In the upcoming movie Kesari Chapter 2 about the revolution that took place after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, he will be seen as C Sankaran Nair. In his latest post, Akshay saluted the lawyer’s bravery for fighting against the British Empire.

Today, April 10, 2025, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and shared a monochrome collage that contained a picture of C Sankaran Nair as well as himself in the character. In the caption, the actor said, “The mind of the South. The might of the North. Together, we fought. Together, we rose.”

Expressing his feelings about getting to play the powerful figure, Akshay stated, “Honoured to bring to life C. Sankaran Nair— who took the British Empire to court after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Sankaran Nair didn’t fight with a weapon, he fought with the law, and fire in his soul.”

He added, “#KesariChapter2 — In cinemas 18th April. #SankaranVsTheEmpire #UnsilencedHistory.”

Have a look at Akshay Kumar’s post!

Netizens were extremely impressed with Akshay Kumar’s look in the film and how it resembled very closely to C Sankaran Nair. One person said, “National Award Winning Performance for sure,” while another wrote, “Akki Pajji In Patriotic Role Is Just.. (fire).”

A user stated, “Legend in one frame,” and another shared, “Blockbuster loading.. Kesari Chapter 2.” One comment read, “We all are ready to seee Kesari2 , Akki sir first day first show.” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh also stars Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill and R. Madhavan as Neville Mckinley. Karan Singh Tyagi is making his directorial debut with the courtroom drama.

The film was recently certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to the CBFC website, it has received an ‘A (Adult)’ rating, and the certified runtime is 135 minutes and 6 seconds, which means 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 6 seconds.

Kesari Chapter 2 is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 18, 2025.

