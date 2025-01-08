Ranveer Singh is caring dad as he requests paps to not disturb sleeping Dua; makes stunning appearance with Deepika Padukone: WATCH
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at Mumbai airport. While interacting with the media, the actor asked the paparazzi to not disturb the sleeping Dua by making noises.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s fans are also excited to see the actors together. Their fun banter and lovely chemistry never fail to win hearts, making them one of the sought-after stars of the industry. Now, the couple is also dotting parents to their daughter Dua. Recently, they were spotted at Mumbai airport. While interacting with the media, the caring dad requested the shutterbugs to keep it down as their little girl was sleeping. Check it out!
On December 7, 2025, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made a stunning appearance at Mumbai airport. The couple returned from their short trip with their newborn baby, Dua Padukone Singh.
While the Bajirao Mastani actors exited the airport hand-in-hand, their little girl was very secretly escorted inside their luxury vehicle by their support staff. But as everyone got excited upon watching the lovely B-town couple, Ranveer, like a caring father, asked the paparazzi to not make a loud noise as their girl was sleeping.
Take a look:
Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, a daughter, on September 8, 2024. After nearly two months, the new parents dropped a lovely first glimpse of their daughter in a new Instagram post. They also revealed that she has been named Dua Padukone Singh.
In a collaborative social media post, the celebrity couple announced, “Dua Padukone Singh. ‘Dua: meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer.”
Take a look:
Meanwhile, on the work front, DeepVeer were seen together in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. The multi-starrer actioner also features actors like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.
For more such updates about B-town, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!
ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh doesn’t let go of wifey Deepika Padukone’s hand; couple flashes million-dollar smiles as they arrive at airport; WATCH