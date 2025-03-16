Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani arrive to meet Ayan Mukerji after his dad Deb Mukherjee’s demise; Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar join: WATCH

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death.

A couple of days ago, on March 14, 2025, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji lost his father, veteran actor Deb Mukherjee due to age-related ailments. Upon hearing this heartbreaking news, many Bollywood celebs rushed to be by his side. Even two days later, celebs haven’t stopped coming to check on the grieving family during such testing times. A while ago, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar came to Ayan’s residence.

The entire Bollywood industry was left in shock when Ayan Mukerji’s father Deb Mukherjee passed away on March 14, 2025. Most of them put a hold on their Holi celebration in honor of the parting soul. Many also came to meet the filmmaker and attended the funeral of the veteran actor.

A while ago, on March 16, 2025, parents-to-be Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted arriving in the black Range Rover to the Mukerji residence. While Sid wore a plain blue co-ord set, Kiara was seen donning a pink kurta with white pants.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrive at Ayan Mukerji’s home:

Soon after, Rani Mukerji was spotted making an entrance into the celebrity’s house with her entourage. The Mardaani actress came wearing white attire to mourn the passing away of her beloved uncle.

Rani Mukerji arrives at Ayan Mukerji’s home:

Ace Bollywood filmmaker, Karan Johar, also came to be by the side of his industry pal during such testing times. KJo donned a casual white shirt with baggy blue denims as he stepped out of his swanky luxury car.

Karan Johar arrives at Ayan Mukerji’s home:

On March 14, 2025, Alia Bhatt cut short her birthday vacation and returned to Mumbai with Ranbir Kapoor upon hearing the news of Deb Mukherjee’s passing. While she attended his funeral, RK was spotted taking part in all the rituals. Apart from them, many other Bollywood stars including Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan, Shaheen Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, music composer Pritam and many others came to mourn the passing away of the senior Bollywood actor.

