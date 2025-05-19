Is working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui a ‘big problem’ for Costao director Sejal Shah? ‘He is such a…’

Director Sejal Shah shared that from the very beginning, she believed only an actor of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s caliber could do justice to the intricate character of former customs officer Costao Fernandes in her debut film Costao. In a recent conversation, the filmmaker also opened up about one of the biggest problem she faced while working with Nawazuddin on the project and said, "He is such a great actor and he spoils you so much that you want to keep working with him all the time."

In the ZEE5 original Costao, Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrays a brave customs officer, Costao Fernandes, who challenges gold smugglers and systemic corruption while dealing with personal struggles.

Director Sejal Shah reportedly shared that she had always envisioned Nawazuddin in the lead role, believing he was the only actor capable of portraying such a layered character. Having already collaborated with him on Serious Men, she approached him early on, and once the script was finalized, they managed to align schedules to begin filming.

In a recent interview with PTI, filmmaker Sejal Shah expressed deep admiration for Nawazuddin Siddiqui, referring to him as her "go-to actor" and praising his dedication to the craft.

She reportedly said that working with Nawazuddin can be both a blessing and a challenge, not because of any difficulty, but because he sets such a high standard that one is left wanting to collaborate with him repeatedly.

Shah noted that Siddiqui not only fully immerses himself in a role but also brings the script to life in ways that exceed expectations. She added that his willingness to completely surrender to the director's vision, despite his vast experience, is a rare and admirable quality.

In her interview, director Shah reportedly shared that as a first-time filmmaker, working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui was both reassuring and collaborative.

She mentioned that there were several moments during the shoot when they would discuss scenes in depth, and Nawazuddin, while offering his insights, would ultimately remind her that the final decision was hers. She praised his professionalism and deep commitment to his craft.

Shah also revealed that securing the real-life inspiration for the film, Costao Fernandes, for the biopic took nearly a year. According to her, convincing him wasn’t easy, as he had been approached by many since 1990.

She described Fernandes as an incredibly honest individual who insisted on portraying the truth, even the difficult parts. He reportedly never asked the team to sugarcoat the portrayal of his family dynamics or avoid the fallout that followed a critical incident in his life.

