Janhvi Kapoor’s BF Shikhar Pahariya’s brother Veer Pahariya makes actress emotional; SEE PIC to find out
Janhvi Kapoor’s BF Shikhar Pahariya’s brother Veer Pahariya will be seen in Sky Force. The actor recently dropped a post making Kapoor and his brother emotional and proud of him. Check it out.
Veer Pahariya is all set to make his acting debut with Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani’s war film, Sky Force. Ahead of the film’s release on January 24, 2025, he met with the wife and family of Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya who inspired his role in the upcoming film. He penned such a touching note in a social media post that it made Jahnvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya emotional and proud of him. Read on!
On January 12, 2025, Veer Pahariya expressed his admiration and respect for the family of legendary Mahavir Chakra recipient, Squadron Leader Ajjamada B. Devayya, who inspired his character in Sky Force. Soon after, Jahnvi Kapoor and her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya took to the comments section lauding him. While the Mili actress dropped multiple emojis expressing how touched she was, Shikhar commented, “No words, wow.”
Take a look:
Veer took to his Instagram handle and dropped multiple images from his meeting with the wife of Devayya, Mrs. Sundari Devayya, and their daughters, Smitha and Preetha. In the captions, he expressed, “It is difficult to put into words the emotions I felt today after meeting Mrs. Sundari Devayya, the 90-year-old wife of the legendary Mahavir Chakra recipient, Squadron Leader Ajjamada B. Devayya, and their daughters, Smitha and Preetha, in Bengaluru.”
He further stated, “For the past 3 and a half years, I have immersed myself in learning about the life and heroism of this extraordinary man while preparing for my role as “Tabby” in “Sky Force.” I thought I understood his bravery and sacrifice, but today, hearing anecdotes from his family—the people who knew him, loved him, and continue to honor his memory—left me deeply moved and humbled.”
Read his entire post below:
Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films, Sky Force also stars Akshay Kumar Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur.
ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya complement each other in ethnic; see INSIDE PICS ft. Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and more from friend’s wedding