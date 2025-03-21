Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's upcoming comedy legal drama gets a release date; here's when it will hit cinemas

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 has kept the audience waiting ever since the movie was announced. After multiple delays and clashes, the legal comedy-drama is all set to hit big screens on September 19, 2025. We also learned that the two ace actors will be having an entertaining face-off guaranteeing unlimited laughter for the audience. Read on!

Jolly LLB 3 is yet another awaited movie of 2025 that the audience is looking forward to enjoying in cinemas. Earlier, it was reported that the film will be heading for an April 10, 2025, release but clashes with other upcoming films made the chances bleak. Now, Pinkvilla has learned that this Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-led black comedy legal drama film is set to release in India on September 19, 2025.

The audience will be able to see Kumar and Warsi in a hilarious face-off, promising an endless dose of laughter and drama. For the unaware, the film is helmed by Subhash Kapoor, who directed the last two films in the franchise, Jolly LLB and Jolly LLB 2. Apart from Akshay and Arshad, the third installment also features Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, and Annu Kapoor reprising their roles from the previous installments.

Amrita Rao’s fans are overly excited about this film as it will mark her big-screen comeback after a hiatus of six years. Jolly LLB 3 is co-produced by Kumar’s Cape of Good Films and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

Advertisement

Last year, an industry insider exclusively informed Pinkvilla that the film pits Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi against each other inside the court. The source further stated, “The film has shaped up to be an absolute entertainer for the cinema-going audience, keeping the essence of the Jolly LLB franchise intact.”

While Khiladi Kumar will be seen as Advocate Jagdishwar (Jolly) Mishra, Arshad will play the role of Advocate Jagdish (Jolly) Tyagi. Moreover, Saurabh Shukla will once again take over the chair as the quirky judge, Justice Sunderlal Tripathi. A report by Bollywood Hungama stated that the OMG 2 actor is pushing the release date of Jolly LLB 3 at the request of Karan Johar. That’s because the Bollywood filmmaker is planning to bring Kesari Chapter 2 in April.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Jolly LLB 3.