11 best Akshay Kumar dialogues that are funnily unforgettable

Akshay Kumar began acting as a child in the 1980s and made his acting debut as an adult with the 1991 film Saugandh. A year later, in 1992, he was seen in the action thriller film Khiladi which changed his career trajectory for good. The film brought him so much fame and recognition that even today he is regarded as ‘Khiladi Kumar’ or the ‘Khiladi’ of Hindi cinema. In the past decades that he has worked in scores of movies, he delivered some memorable dialogues that tickled many funny bones. In this article, let’s take a look at the 11 best Akshay Kumar dialogues that make him the comedy king.

11 best Akshay Kumar dialogues for you to enjoy:

1. “Don’t angry me.”

This is one of the most popular dialogues of Akshay Kumar. In the 2012 action movie Rowdy Rathore, directed by Prabhu Deva, Kumar plays a con man who tries to save a small town and the people he loves. It would be criminal if we don’t highlight the other whistle-worthy dialogues from the movie like “Jisne bhi yeh socha ki main dar gaya, woh saala arthi pe apne ghar gaya and “Jo main bolta hu, woh main karta hun. Jo main nahi bolta, woh main definitely karta hun.”

2. “50 rupay kaat overacting ka.”

Next up in this list of best Akshay Kumar dialogues is this popular one from Hera Pheri. It’s not just iconic but it went viral like wildfire and even after years of the film’s release, it’s quoted by cinema lovers and meme generators.

3. “Aadmi ki shakal achchi na ho na toh bhagwan kehta hai baatein achchi karni chahiye.”

The next time someone tried to pull you down and talk negatively about you or others, just use this epic dialogue from the film Khatta Meetha.

4. “Bhai sahab, ye kis line mein aa gaye aap?”

Welcome was one of the best comedy movies of Akshay Kumar’s career and so is this funny dialogue.

5. “Kyun thak re ho?”

In this list of Akshay Kumar's famous dialogue, we have another gem which is “Kyun thak re ho?” Such a cool way to convey to people not to stress so much. It’s from the film Housefull 2, directed by Sajid Khan and starring an ensemble cast of Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Asin, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Zareen Khan, Chunky Panday, Shazahn Padamsee and Boman Irani.

6. “Tube se nikla hua paste aur Tees Maar Khan ki diyi hui zabaan kabhi vapas nahi jaati.”

If this Akshay Kumar dialogue won’t make you go LOL and I don’t know what will. There are also some other gems from the heist comedy film Tees Maar Khan like “Kutte ke mooh se haddi aur Tees Maar Khan ki noton ki gaddi, dono hi cheenana bekar hai.”

7. “Is baar angreji mai tumko Barack Obama ki ma bhi fail nahi kar sakti.”

AK’s epic timing and straight-face comedy from Jolly LLB 2 impressed many even though the film didn’t perform at expected at the box office.

8. “Ek ameeron ki scheme hai sirf limited logo ke liye, 21 din mein paisa double.”

After what happened to the three lead actors in the film Phir Hera Pheri, everyone tried to keep themselves away from such sneaky chit-fund scams.

9. “Hing ki baas aur prem ka vaas, chupaye nahi chupta.”

This isn’t just funny but it also makes sense in a very strange way. Don’t you think?

10. “Sitaro ke tootne se aasman ko koi farak nahi padta.”

There are several other dialogues by Akki that are funnily unforgettable. But since we are listing his best dialogues, this one from the film Once Upon a Time In Mumbaai Dobaara has to be included.

11. “A dream is not what you see in sleep. A dream is something which does not let you sleep.”

Not just fun or entertainment, movies also teach us a lot and often leave us with a thought that encourages us to do better in life. one such film was the drama film, Mission Mangal. It showcased the hardships, dedication, and sacrifice of the scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to India's first interplanetary expedition Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM). In the film, several motivational dialogues got us thinking, but this one was the one with which movie lovers resonated a lot.

With over three decades in the industry, Akshay Kumar collaborated with several directors and led and co-starred in many movies for which he won several accolades including two National Film Awards. While he is lauded for often performing his action sequence, his peers have on several occasions shared stories of him being goofy and pulling off pranks on the set. Did your favorite Akshay Kumar funny dialogue make it to this list? Let us know.

