Kaalkoot Teaser: Vijay Varma plays police officer set to catch acid attackers; Tamannaah Bhatia REACTS

Vijay Varma is gearing up for the release of his upcoming web series Kaalkoot. The actor received praise for portraying a serial killer in Amazon Prime's Daahad. But this time, he is set to catch the culprits instead of playing one of them. A while ago, Vijay Varma shared the teaser of Kaalkoot, and Tamannaah Bhatia has a solid reaction.

Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to Vijay Varma's upcoming Kaalkoot

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Tamannaah Bhatia reposted the teaser. Expressing her excitement and support for her boyfriend's upcoming web series, the actress wrote, "Another stroke of brilliance on its way. @itsvijayvarma @battatawada @bindraamritpal @anandntiwari @sumit.saxena.35912."

Kaalkoot teaser

The teaser opens with Vijay Varma portraying the role of a police officer. He is in the profession for three months and is constantly being nagged and rebuked by his overbearing boss, played by Gopal Datt. Likewise, his personal life is also equally disturbing as his mother nags him by showing pictures of brides. Every now and then, Vijay gets calls from the matrimonial site asking about his relationship status.

The story then shows one of the girls Vijay's mother suggested becomes a victim of an acid attack. He is instructed to find the culprit of the acid attack which features intense investigation.

Sharing the teaser, Vijay Varma wrote, “#Kaalkoot Teaser is here! There’s a lot packed in the show and here’s a glimpse. Enjoy Streams free on @officialjiocinema from 27th July.”

Meanwhile, Sumit Saxena directed Kaalkoot is set to stream on Jio Cinema on July 27. The cast of the show also features Shweta Tripathi in a lead role and Seema Biswas, Yashpal Sharma, and Gopal Datt in key roles.

