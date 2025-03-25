Kalki Koechlin reveals she once wanted to stab a producer for THIS reason: ‘I kind of held myself back’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin is not only celebrated for her versatility on screen but also for her candid and fearless opinions. Recently, she opened up about a startling incident where a producer suggested she get fillers for her laugh lines. Recalling the moment, Kalki admitted that her initial reaction was frustration, so much so that she wanted to stab him with a fork. However, she managed to hold herself back.

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress, while speaking on the BBC World Service podcast Dear Daughter, recalled a conversation with a producer that left her furious. She shared that during a casual lunch, the producer shared how his ex, a well-known actress, had overdone botox, only to casually suggest that she should consider minor fillers for her laugh lines.

Kalki Koechlin shared, "He was like 'All you need is a little filler for your laughter lines'. And I wanted to stab him with my fork. We were having lunch. But I kind of held myself back."

She added that she responded with a smile, playfully remarking that perhaps she should stop smiling and laughing so much. Rather than letting the comment affect her, she decided to approach it with humor.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress reflected on the moment, acknowledging how it made her realize about the pressures in the world surrounding beauty. She added that since she was in her 30s at the time, she had already experienced enough in life to not let it affect her.

However, she expressed concern for younger women, especially those in their 20s, who face similar remarks and often feel compelled to change their appearance at a very early age.

Kalki also spoke about accepting the natural changes that come with aging, expressing confidence in embracing her wrinkles. She shared that as she continues working in front of the camera, the signs of aging are more visible. However, she added that she has chosen to embrace them. She added that she is quite comfortable in her own skin.

On the professional front, Kalki Koechlin was last seen in Vishnuvardhan’s suspense drama Nesippaya. Before that, she was seen in Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, sharing the screen with Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

