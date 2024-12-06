Karan Arjun actress Mamta Kulkarni claims police put her name in Rs 2,000 crore drugs case: ‘I did not know…’

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of drugs.

Karan Arjun actress Mamta Kulkarni recently returned to India and now has addressed the Rs 2000 crore drug case, clearing the air about her involvement. The actress stated in a recent interview that she had no connection to Vicky Goswami's illegal activities or the drug trafficking case. She explained that 'she didn't know who Vicky was meeting with in Kenya and police put her name in the case.'

In an interview with CNN-News18, Mamta Kulkarni explained that while she knew Vicky and had visited him in Kenya in 2015, she was unaware of the individuals he met there.

She emphasized that despite the police including her name in the drug case, she had no involvement in his business. Kulkarni also pointed out that the court had cleared her of any wrongdoing in the case.

Recently, Mamta announced her return to India after 25 years through an emotional video shared on her social media, in which she stated, "Hi guys, this is Mamta Kulkarni, and I just came to India, Bombay, Mumbai, Amchi, Mumbai after 25 years."

In 2015, Mamta Kulkarni made headlines for controversial reasons after being implicated in a drug trafficking case. The Thane police accused the actress of being involved in supplying ephedrine for the illegal production of methamphetamine for a Rs 2,000 crore international drug syndicate, with plans for trafficking.

Reports later claimed that she, along with her Vicky Goswami and other co-accused, attended a meeting of an international drug ring in Kenya in January 2016. However, the Bombay High Court eventually quashed the FIR against Mamta and cleared her name.

Mamta, known for her roles in commercially successful films like Ram Lakhan, Waqt Hamara Hai, Krantiveer, Karan Arjun, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Andolan, and Baazi, had her last Bollywood release in 2002.

Her 1995 film Karan Arjun, in which she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Kajol, was re-released in Hindi cinemas on November 22, 2024.

