Alia Bhatt celebrates 32nd birthday with special moong dal halwa cake; here’s what she had to say about the treat

Alia Bhatt has often expressed her liking for moong dal halwa and shared that it is one of her favorite desserts. The actress marked her 32nd birthday on March 15, 2025, and she celebrated with a special moong dal halwa cake. Reacting to the pictures that promise to make you drool, Alia called it ‘best.’

On March 17, the patisserie that made Alia Bhatt’s birthday cake shared some pictures of it on their Instagram handle. The moong dal halwa cake with hazelnut praline looked extremely delicious. It had ‘Happy Birthday Alia’ written on it.

The caption revealed some details about the unique cake. It read, “A moong dal halwa cake request led us to making this insanely delicious halwa + toasted hazelnut praline + crunch cake which lead to this Halwa Hazelnut chocolate! Should we do a tasting of the chocolate?”

The patisserie thanked Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt for this cake request, saying, “@shaheenb thank you for the challenge.”

Have a look at Alia Bhatt’s 32nd birthday cake:

In the comments section of the post, Alia Bhatt shared how she liked the cake. She wrote, “Best cake,” along with a red heart emoji.

Netizens were also left impressed with the delight and showered the cake with praise. One person said, “Yes yes!! That praline chocolate looks heaven,” while another wrote, “Damn looks too delicious.” A user exclaimed, “Insane combination.” Many others left red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Advertisement

Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt took to her Instagram Stories and appreciated the cake. Resharing the patisserie’s post, she stated, “I throw insane cake requests at @poojadhingra every year and she never fails to over-deliver. This year kicked off with a request for a Moong Dal Halwa cake. Needless to say she killed. As usual. It was (fire and drooling face emojis).”

Check out Shaheen Bhatt’s story!

Earlier, Shaheen Bhatt posted a heartwarming video on Alia Bhatt’s birthday. It showed the Alpha actress’ childhood moments and candid glimpses from recent years. The caption said, “Light of my life - then, now, forever. I’ll always answer all your dumb questions. Happy Birthday, best friend. I love you.”

Alia Bhatt and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, also celebrated with the paparazzi a few days before her birthday.