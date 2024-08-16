Kartik Aaryan diet plan and workout routine: Insights into secrets of his fit and chiseled body

Kartik Aaryan garnered critical acclaim and praise for his performance in Chandu Champion. He committed to an intense physical transformation for this biographical drama, which has inspired many. Beyond his film commitments, he also upholds a healthy lifestyle and consistent workout routine. This dedication is why his fans are so eager to learn about Kartik Aaryan's diet and exercise regimen.

From incorporating small meals to completing his eight hours of sleep, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has various practical lifestyle tips for his admirers. Not only this, but Kartik Aryan's physical trainer once revealed that the actor couldn't even do a single push-up during the time he was being trained for Chandu Champion. Find out more below.

Decoding Kartik Aaryan's diet plan

Revealing the secrets of his amazing fitness and impressive physique, Kartik Aaryan shares that rather than having two or three fulfilling meals in a day, he prefers incorporating many small meals. The actor usually wakes up at 8.15 or 8.30 AM and, by 9 AM, consumes his first meal of the day. Kartik said that his diet plan mostly consists of protein, and instead of having just breakfast, lunch, and dinner, he eats about 7-8 times.

Aaryan explained, "If I'm having dal, it will be just one bowl. Along with it, I'll probably have one small bowl of vegetables that might not have oil. So I cannot detail my entire food chart or diet plan, but, I do have 7 to 8 meals a day."

Favorite fruit and vegetable

Revealing more facts about his diet, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor once mentioned that he consumes fruits every day. Like every other Indian, Kartik is fond of mango, and it is his favourite fruit. Not only this, but his favourite vegetable is okra, which he can eat three times a day without being bored. When he's on a diet, the vegetables he eats are probably in the form of salad or boiled, but the actor prefers having them cooked.

Loves chocolates

Well, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame likes eating butter naan when he is not following any kind of diet. But in other cases, he sometimes consumes roti made of jowar or nachni. When it comes to desserts, Kartik Aaryan has a sweet tooth. He loves chocolates and ras malai the most. His fondness for pav bhaji and chole bhature surely proves him desi to the core.

Hence, the Kartik strategy of having meals every two to three hours rather than following the traditional three-meal structure is helpful in fueling the body consistently. This way, his hunger is also satisfied, and the optimal energy level is also maintained. The 33-year-old keeps his carbohydrate intake in control and knows the importance of staying hydrated.

Kartik Aaryan's workout routine

Maintaining a healthy physique and practising a disciplined lifestyle isn't easy. However, Kartik Aaryan has proven to be a fitness enthusiast by showcasing his dedication to his workout routine. The young heartthrob doesn't restrict himself to a certain exercise, and hence, his regime includes a mix of cardio and functional exercises. He also engages in weight training to enhance his overall muscle mass.

Practicing cardio exercises helps improve heart health. On the other hand, weight training contributes to muscular endurance and strength. Apart from focusing on his diet and workout routine, Kartik ensures he gets eight hours of sleep. This proves that he recognizes the importance of recovery, promoting mental clarity.

When Kartik Aaryan couldn't do a single push-up

To get into his character for the Chandu Champion film, Kartik Aaryan underwent a huge transformation under the guidance of his fitness coach, Tridev. The latter revealed that the Bollywood actor admitted to not knowing the basics of boxing when they started training. Recalling his first meeting with Kartik, Tridev said that the actor couldn't perform a single push-up.

Emphasizing Kartik's preparation strategy, the trainer asserted that by the time they were done with the training, the actor had followed a calorie-deficit diet and weighed 72 kg. "Kartik even learnt 50 different variations of skipping. All this without the need for steroids or injections. I’m proud of that,” added Tridev. According to the coach, Kartik Aaryan took 14 months to get the final results.

Fitness Tips from Kartik Aaryan

1. Stay determined: Body transformation isn't about burning fat one day and resting the other day. Staying determined and consistent is the only thing that will benefit you.

2. Taking small meals: Instead of stuffing your stomach with lots of food at a time, consider eating small meals throughout the day. You can either have dry fruits or some kind of healthy snack at times.

3. No junk food: Kartik Aaryan avoids consuming junk food and instead relies upon leafy vegetables, seasonal fruits, and salads.

