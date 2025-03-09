Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal flash sweet smile as they pose with elderly couple in INSIDE PIC from friend’s wedding function

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, the ‘IT’ couple of Bollywood, attended the wedding function of their friend, Karishma Kohli on Saturday. As one can expect, their latest appearance together stirred the internet, and adding to the frenzy, more inside pictures and videos have surfaced. In one of the pictures, VicKat is seen posing with the guests during the celebration.

A picture has been going viral on the internet showing Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal posing with an elderly couple at the function. The beloved couple flashed bright smiles as they posed for an endearing click. Meanwhile, the picture shared by the guest on her Instagram stories read, "Mum and dad can’t keep calm."

In addition to this, a picture of Katrina’s close friend and director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur has also surfaced. They were also seen beaming, posing with their friends at the wedding for an endearing click.

Viral pictures from Katrina Kaif's friend's wedding

Furthermore, a video shared by a fan page showed the New York actress being the perfect bridesmaid. The boomerang video showed Katrina joining in spreading goofy energy with the bride and The Fame Game director Karishma Kohli and other friends.

Katrina Kaif being the perfect bridesmaid

For the special occasion, Vicky and Katrina channeled their inner Barbie and Ken respectively. Katrina looked breathtakingly beautiful in a flared, off-shoulder pink gown adorned with a large flower. She completed her look with subtle makeup. Vicky, on the other hand, looked dashing in a black formal three-piece suit.

Apart from Vicky and Katrina, the wedding function was also attended by Sunny Kaushal and his rumored girlfriend Sharvari.

Just a couple of days back, Katrina’s video broke the internet while she set the dance floor on fire dancing to Sasural Genda Phool song from Delhi-6. She also posted pictures from the celebration, posing with her girl gang at the Haldi ceremony.

On the professional front, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, while Vicky recently gave a smashing box office hit with Chhaava.

He will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. It is set to release next year on March 20, 2026.