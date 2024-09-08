Kiara Advani, Khushi Kapoor, Kajol, Ayushmann, and more pose with Manish Malhotra during Ganesh Chaturthi celebration; see INSIDE PICS

Bollywood is currently immersed in the spirit of the Ganpati festivities. Yesterday, September 7, 2024, marked the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. On the special occasion, designer Manish Malhotra hosted a celebration at his residence. He has now shared inside pictures in which he posed with Kiara Advani, Khushi Kapoor, Kajol, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more.

Today, September 8, Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram Stories and shared a series of photographs from the recent Ganpati celebration at his house in Mumbai. He posted a selfie with actress Kiara Advani, who looked stunning in a red ethnic suit. Arjun Kapoor, who will soon be seen in the Cop Universe film Singham Again, sported a huge smile as he posed with Manish. Arjun looked handsome in a cream kurta.

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap, Iulia Vantur, and Kajol united for a happy group selfie with Manish. All of them put their best fashion foot forward as they donned traditional outfits.

Have a look at the photos!

Shanaya Kapoor attended the festivities in a yellow suit, while The Archies actress Khushi Kapoor wore a baby pink outfit. They also clicked selfies with Manish Malhotra. Veteran actress Rekha was a vision in a green saree.

Check it out!

Advertisement

Later, on September 7, celebrities from the entertainment industry also graced the celebrations held at Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and many others attended the event in Indian traditional attire.

Meanwhile, many stars took to social media to extend heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to fans. Shah Rukh Khan posted a picture of Lord Ganesha and said, “On this pious occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bless all of us and our families with health, love and joy…. And of course a lot of modaks!!!”

Kartik Aaryan shared pictures of himself seeking blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja and stated, “HE is back… and so am i for his blessings. Modak Party Begins!!! Ganpati Bappa Morya.” Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and more also joined in with their wishes.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh shows his caring husband side as he arrives with mom-to-be Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak Temple: WATCH