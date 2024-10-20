Kiara Advani’s minimal mehendi design for hubby Sidharth Malhotra on Karwa Chauth is proof her heart is with him; PIC

Kiara Advani is presently in New Delhi, the hometown of her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. As the whole country joyfully celebrates the special festival of Karwa Chauth, the War 2 actress shared a glimpse of her simple mehendi featuring her husband's initials.

Today, on October 20, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram stories and offered a glimpse into her minimal yet impactful mehendi design as she wrote, "SM" with a heart design on her wrist. In the picture shared, the actress wrote alongside, "Happy Karwa Chauth" followed by pink-heart emojis, and tagged her husband, Sidharth Malhotra.

Though the actress didn’t reveal her look for the day, one can ascertain she seems to have opted for a pink outfit, as we can see in the photo as well.

On October 19, Kiara Advani was captured by the paparazzi as she reached the Delhi airport ahead of the special celebration. In the video, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress looked chic as she opted for a white checkered print blazer over a white V-neck tank top, paired with loose-fit white linen pants and matching sneakers.

Keeping a no-make-up look, the actress’ hair styled in soft curls was left open with a middle parting, and she also wore a mask on her face. She accessorized her look with a golden pendant necklace and carried a black handbag along.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in February 2023 in an intimate wedding celebration at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. This will be the couple’s second Karwa Chauth.

On the work front, Kiara is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 alongside Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan. Meanwhile, Sidharth has Race 4 alongside Saif Ali Khan in the pipeline.

Furthermore, a recent India Today report suggested that Kiara and Sidharth will reunite on screen after Shershaah. It has been revealed that the duo has started discussions with Maddock Films for a film that won’t be a typical love story.

“There is an interesting twist and a novel element in this love story. It will blend romance with fantasy elements,” the source was quoted as saying.

