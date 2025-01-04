Paul Mescal Admits Lying About Driving Skills to Land Connell Role in Normal People, Filmed on Provisional License

Paul Mescal was desperate for his Normal People role, so he didn’t mind telling tall tales to get the job. The 28-year-old actor admitted in an interview with W Magazine recently that he lied about his driving skills to secure his part as Connell in the hit 2020 Hulu series.

“I said I could drive for Normal People, and I could not drive,” he revealed. “We’d signed the paperwork, I’d gotten the part, and then I’d forgotten about doing my driver’s license. So I ended up doing Normal People on a provisional license.”

The actor shared that he could only drive the car if there was a fully licensed driver beside him.

“I did the best driving—and we have this on record,” Mescal joked, after acknowledging that he does all his stunts on his own.

Normal People, which is based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel of the same name, chronicles the complex romance between Connell (Mescal) and Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) as they navigate the highs and lows of high school and college.

The co-stars, reportedly very good friends, have reunited for casual hangouts over the years. Mescal lovingly looked at Edgar-Jones on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet as she walked the revered Metropolitan Museum stairs, spawning one of the most viral celebrity Met Gala clips of all time.

Most recently, Edgar-Jones, 26, and Mescal were spotted together at the Glastonbury Festival in England in July. In one picture shared from the festival by the actress, Mescal wrapped his arm around her shoulder as they posed together.

Edgar-Jones praised Mescal during a Variety interview the following month, telling the outlet the actor is “one of my lifetime best friends.” She described him as an “incredibly grounded person,” a trait she thinks makes him similar to her. Recalling she was 20 and Mescal was 22 when they first met, Edgar-Jones said she is excited to see where they will both be at 32 and 42, and what life will bring them.

Normal People can be streamed on Hulu.

