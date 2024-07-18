EXCLUSIVE: Rasika Dugal talks about 'fangirling' Pankaj Tripathi on Mirzapur 2 sets; recalls how she lent her hand-fan to him for picture

Rasika Dugal, who made her acting debut with the 2007 film Anwar, recently appeared in the third season of a web series, Mirzapur. The actress has gained recognition for her role as Beena Tripathi in the action crime thriller series.

Dugal recently spilled the beans about working on the sets of Mirzapur, wherein she spoke about her fan moment with one of her co-stars in the series.

Rasika Dugal recalls her fan moment with Pankaj Tripathi

In an exclusive GRWM video with Pinkvilla, Rasika Dugal spoke about how she often carries her portable hand fan while filming on sets. Dugal remembered a fond memory with her co-star Pankaj Tripathi from the sets of Mirzapur 2.

"I have a very sweet photo with Pankaj (Tripathi) where I am lending my fan to him. So I told him that's my 'fan moment,'" the Mirzapur actress laughed.

Rasika Dugal talks about choosing sarees for Mirzapur 3 promotions

Rasika Dugal shared that the team finalized sarees for the promotions of Mirzapur 3. Dugal said her character, Beena Tripathi, wears sarees on the show. The actress added that she "loves" her style.

Rasika Dugal wore zero make-up in Delhi Crime, reveals the actress

In the same interview, Rasika Dugal was asked about the looks of her characters she liked the most. To which the Manto actress revealed that she didn't have any make-up while shooting for Shefali Shah-starrer Delhi Crime.

Dugal, who played the role of Neeti Singh, an IPS officer in the series, said that the make-up was used only to "darken the under eyes." In the first two episodes of its first season, she had "slightly covered her under eyes," and in the later episodes, she kept her under eyes looking a bit dark to make it look real as per the storyline.

In Mirzapur, Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya. Rasika Dugal is cast as his on-screen wife, Beena Tripathi. The series also features Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgoankar, and more.

The third season of Mirzapur was released on July 5, 2024. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

