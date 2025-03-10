Maharani 4: Delhi schedule of Huma Qureshi's political drama to begin on THIS date; filming to take place at these key locations

The gripping political drama Maharani has been a fan favorite since its launch on a major OTT platform in 2021. After three hit seasons, the much-awaited fourth installment is officially in the making, with its teaser recently unveiled. Huma Qureshi is all set to return as the powerful Rani Bharati. Now, Reports suggest that a significant portion of the shoot will take place in Qureshi’s hometown, Delhi, with filming scheduled to commence on March 14.

A source told HT City, "Huma will start her Delhi schedule soon. She will be here along with crew from March 14.” The source also added that the team will be stationed in the city for 15-20 days, with a detailed schedule covering multiple locations. Connaught Place, Purana Quila, and India Gate have been confirmed as key filming spots, with additional locations still being finalized.

The teaser for the fourth season of Maharani has been unveiled, promising an even bolder and more resolute Huma Qureshi in her role as Bihar’s unwavering guardian. Her character undergoes a striking evolution, embracing a fiercer stance in the face of mounting adversities.

The teaser showcases her unwavering determination to shield Bihar from looming threats, no matter the cost. While she battles powerful forces, viewers are left eager to uncover the fate of key supporting characters in this new chapter.

A gripping moment features her addressing past accusations, being labeled a murderer, uneducated, and even a potential future Prime Minister. Yet, for her, family remains above political ambition. Asserting her deep-rooted connection to Bihar, she warns of the consequences for anyone who dares to harm it.

Maharani has evolved across three seasons, with a fresh directorial vision guiding each installment. Karan Sharma helmed the first, Ravindra Gautam took charge of the second, and Saurabh Bhave shaped the third.

At the heart of the series is Huma Qureshi’s captivating portrayal of Rani Bharti, which, along with stellar performances from Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti, Inaamulhaq, and others, fuels the gripping political drama.

Its success over three seasons stems from its compelling depiction of Bihar’s socio-political landscape, drawing intrigue not just from its fictional storytelling but also from its deep-rooted real-life inspirations.

On the work front, Huma Qureshi was last seen in the gripping thriller Mithya - The Dark Chapter on Zee5. Looking ahead, she is set to return for Maharani Season 4 while also gearing up for exciting roles in Jolly LLB 3 and Toxic.