Meet actor and singer who was civil engineering student and turned down Karan Johar’s Lust Stories, now to be seen in Aryan Khan’s debut project

Today, we are talking about a versatile artist turned actor who has taken the music industry by storm. Known for his unique blend of contemporary beats and soulful lyrics, this star has established himself as a global sensation. With a career spanning across genres like hip-hop, pop, and Bollywood, he has delivered chart-topping hits that have become anthems of a generation.

We are talking about none other than singer and actor Badshah. From his electrifying stage presence to his ability to connect with fans through every verse, he continues to redefine music, inspiring millions along the way.

Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, professionally known as Badshah, is a prominent Indian rapper and singer celebrated for his contributions to Hindi, Haryanvi, and Punjabi music. Born on November 19, 1985, in New Delhi, India, he attended Bal Bharti School in Pitampura and later pursued civil engineering at PEC University of Technology in Chandigarh.

Badshah began his musical journey in 2006 alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh in the hip-hop group Mafia Mundeer. In 2012, he launched his solo career with the release of Born Star.

Over the years, he has delivered numerous chart-topping tracks, including Kar Gayi Chull, DJ Waley Babu, Garmi, and Paagal. His unique style and catchy beats have solidified his position as a leading figure in the Indian music industry.

In an interview with Lallantop, singer and rapper Badshah shared that Karan Johar had initially approached him for a role in Lust Stories. However, he declined the offer, stating he was uncomfortable playing a character unable to satisfy his wife, a role that ultimately went to Vicky Kaushal.

Additionally, Badshah revealed he was also considered for Diljit Dosanjh’s role in Good Newwz but chose not to take it up. Both films, which featured Kiara Advani in prominent roles, were well-received by audiences.

Badshah eventually made his acting debut in Khandani Shafakhana alongside Sonakshi Sinha, though the film did not fare well at the box office.

Up next, Pinkvilla recently reported that the singer is set to make a brief appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's debut directorial project, reportedly titled Stardom.

