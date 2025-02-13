Meet actor who is a successful entrepreneur, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, battled depression and is now married to a top star

In today’s meet actor, we’re talking about an actor who has worked with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh among others. She has been open about her battle with depression and is now among the most successful actresses of the industry.

Have you not guessed it yet? Of course, we’re talking about none other than Deepika Padukone, the daughter of former Badminton player Prakash Padukone. Currently, one of the top actresses in the Hindi film industry, she started her career as a fashion model and appeared in several brand campaigns and musical videos.

After making her debut in South with Kannada film, Aishwarya, she stepped into Bollywood alongside Shah Rukh Khan with Om Shanti Om. This was followed by her appearance in several celebrated movies like Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Calling Kartik, Padmaavat, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastaani, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Chennai Express among others.

In addition to this, she has also made her mark internationally by being a part of Hollywood action film XXX: Return of Xander Cage. She was recently seen in Telugu film, Kalki 2898 AD.

Apart from being a successful actress, Deepika is an entrepreneur who runs a self-care brand by the name, 82°E. She is also involved in philanthropic activities and formed a foundation in 2015 to create awareness on mental health in India, named the Live Love Laugh Foundation.

Deepika has been quite open about her battle with depression. Back in 2022, news agency ANI reported the actress thanking her mother, Ujjala Padukone for recognizing the signs and symptoms while she was on a career high. "There was no reason or no apparent reason why I should've felt the way I was feeling, but I would break down for no reason. There were days when I just didn't want to wake up, I would sleep because sleep for me was an escape, I was suicidal at times," she was reported saying.

On the personal front, Deepika dated Ranveer Singh for some time and then the couple finally tied the nuptial knot on November 14, 2018, in an intimate wedding ceremony. Nearly six years after their marriage, they embraced parenthood by welcoming a daughter, Dua on September 8, 2024.