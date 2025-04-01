Meet actor who started as AD, worked with Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, owns production house; and has given some of Bollywood's iconic movies

​Farhan Akhtar, born on January 9, 1974, in Mumbai, India, hails from a distinguished family deeply rooted in the arts. His father, Javed Akhtar, is a renowned screenwriter and poet, while his mother, Honey Irani, is a respected screenwriter and former actress. Farhan's paternal grandfather, Jan Nisar Akhtar, was a celebrated Urdu poet, and his sister, Zoya Akhtar, is also a prominent film director.

Before venturing into acting, Farhan Akhtar began his career in the film industry as an assistant director. He worked as an apprentice in film distribution and direction for Yash Chopra's Lamhe when he was 17 years old and later assisted Pankaj Parashar in directing Himalay Putra.

In 1999, Farhan co-founded Excel Entertainment, a production company, with Ritesh Sidhwani. He made his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai, a film that received critical acclaim for its portrayal of modern Indian youth and won the National Award for Best Hindi Film. He continued to direct successful films such as Lakshya and Don, further establishing his reputation in the industry.

As an actor, Farhan debuted with Rock On!! He has since taken on diverse roles in films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaa Milkha Bhaag, and Toofaan, showcasing his versatility and commitment to his craft.

Farhan Akhtar married Adhuna Bhabani in 2000, with her being seven years his senior. The two had been in a relationship for three years before tying the knot. They first crossed paths during the filming of Farhan's directorial debut, Dil Chahta Hai, where Adhuna made her Bollywood debut as a hairstylist.

The couple had two daughters, Shakya and Akira, but their relationship began to unravel, leading to their separation in 2016 after 16 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in April 2017, with Adhuna receiving custody of their children.

Following the end of his first marriage, Farhan found love again with Shibani Dandekar in 2018. The pair bonded over a shared passion for fitness and formed a strong connection. On February 19, 2022, Farhan and Shibani tied the knot at his farmhouse in Khandala. Shibani is seven years younger than Farhan.

On the work front, Farhan will be next seen in 120 Bahadur, an award-winning drama based on Rezang La battle.

