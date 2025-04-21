Meet actor who wasn’t allowed to dub as she didn’t have ‘shrill’ voice, worked with 3 Khans, suffered miscarriage and is now married to top filmmaker

In today's Meet the Actor, let's talk about a renowned name in the film industry who has been ruling Bollywood since the '90s. She has worked with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and every big name in the industry. Married to one of the top filmmakers, she had once talked about a rough patch in her life when she faced a miscarriage. Could you guess it yet? We are talking about Rani Mukerji.

Rani made her debut in 1996 film with the film Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat, which was followed by her first commercial success with Ghulam. Her illustrious filmography boasts several iconic movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Chalte Chalte, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Black, Hum Tum, Mardaani, and many more.

In a career spanning over 25 years, Rani Mukerji carved her niche in the industry with stellar film choices and roles. Nonetheless, in her initial phase of career, the actress wasn't allowed to dub for Ghulam—a mutual decision taken by Aamir Khan, Mukesh Bhatt, and Vikram Bhatt.

"They collectively took the decision to dub my voice because they thought that mainstream actresses should have a shrill voice. They did not believe that women need to have a voice like me, which is ‘sexy and very empowering," she shared while speaking at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Rani has been happily married to Yash Raj Film’s head honcho, Aditya Chopra, since April 21, 2014. The couple shares a daughter, Adira, whom they welcomed a year later in 2015. While speaking with Galatta Plus last year, she also talked about her 'traumatic' miscarriage, which happened during the pandemic. She revealed that she lost her second baby five months into her pregnancy.

"I tried for a second baby for almost seven years. My daughter is eight years old now, and when she was one or one-and-a-half, I tried for my second, and I kept trying, and I finally got pregnant, and then I lost the baby. Obviously, it was a very, very testing time for me," she said.

On the professional front, Rani will be next seen in Mardaani 3, which is scheduled to hit the big screens next year on February 27, 2026.

