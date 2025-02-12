Meet actor who prepped for Indian Army before getting breakthrough opposite Aishwarya Rai, worked with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Vidya Balan; recently featured in popular crime-drama series

The Indian film industry is filled with talented actors who have been working across languages over the past decades. It was only when he changed gears and worked in Hindi movies that the Bollywood film-loving audience got to know about their acting prowess. One such actor is Tota Roy Choudhury who grabbed eyeballs when he shared the screen with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Kajol, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and others.

Tota Roy Choudhury worked in multiple Bengali language films before his breakthrough came when he starred opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Rituparno's Tagore adaptation, Chokher Bali. But, did you know acting was never on his cards? In fact, Tota was prepping to join the Indian Army and was working hard to clear the exams when he was offered a minor role in director Prabhat Roy’s film.

Soon after, he was smitten by the film industry and the actor decided to become a professional actor. Then came Chokher Bali which made him seen and won him multiple accolades. Known for his fitness, martial arts, and dance moves, Tota Roy Choudhury played the role of Arun in Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh opposite Vidya Balan. Through this film, he gained widespread recognition by the Hindi film industry and its audience.

Next, he was seen in the 2017 period political thriller film, Indu Sarkar, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. It was followed by Helicopter Eela in which he shared the screen with Kajol and played the memorable character of Arun. He also starred in OTT films like The Girl on the Train and Ajeeb Daastaans.

In 2023, Choudhury blew everyone’s mind with the epic Kathak dance sequence opposite Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the Karan Johar movie, he played the role of Alia Bhatt’s father and broke gender norms like a boss. Not just his dancing, but his performance as Chandon Chatterjee became the talk of the town.

Apart from doing Bengali and Hindi films, he also worked in some Tamil and Kannada language movies. Recently, Tota was seen in the trending Netflix series Black Warrant as SP Mukhopadhyay.