Meet actor who was ousted from his first film, worked with SRK and Salman, gave several flops before hits, overcame personal struggles before marrying big actress

Meet the actor born into a royal lineage, who was once kicked out of the film that was supposed to launch his Bollywood career. After facing a string of flops, he finally rose to fame with a series of successful films. Along the way, he confronted personal challenges, including difficulties in his first marriage. Today, he's a beloved star, frequently making headlines for all the right reasons.

It's none other than Saif Ali Khan. He was born to iconic actress Sharmila Tagore and cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and had an interesting and somewhat turbulent journey into Bollywood. Growing up in a royal family, he was initially educated at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, but he wasn't particularly inclined toward academics, admitting that he only excelled when he put in the effort.

His Bollywood debut came in 1993 with Parampara, directed by Yash Chopra, though the film did not perform well at the box office. However, his initial career struggles weren’t solely limited to this project. He was initially cast in the 1992 romantic drama Bekhudi opposite Kajol, but his unprofessional behavior led director Rahul Rawail to replace him with Kamal Sadanah.

Reflecting on this, the actor confessed to feeling terrified and unprepared, particularly when tasked with an emotionally challenging scene.

Saif, in an interview with Mid-Day in 2020, said, "I had to tear through fake cobwebs and emerge, singing a line that went, ‘Chaahat Ki Raahon Mein, Kyun Itna Darti Hai’. It was not easy because my expression had to change as I went from ‘Chaahat Ki Raahon Mein’ to ‘Kyun Itna Darti Hai.' I might just about pull it off today, but, back then, straight out of a boarding school in England, I was petrified. I must have performed really badly because soon after, Rahul Rawail threw me out of the film, complaining I wasn’t showing enough interest."

Despite this early setback, Saif had some early successes with films like Aashik Awara, Yeh Dillagi, and Main Khiladi Tu Anari. However, from 1994 to 1998, he faced a string of flops, threatening to derail his career. His breakthrough came in 1999 with Hum Saath-Saath Hain with Salman Khan, followed by Dil Chahta Hai (2001) with Aamir Khan, which catapulted him to fame.

Following this, Saif starred in a series of successful films, including Kal Ho Naa Ho with Shah Rukh Khan, Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste, Race, and Love Aaj Kal. He showcased his versatility in films like Ek Hasina Thi, Omkara, Being Cyrus, and Go Goa Gone, which broadened his acting range.

His wealth has soared alongside his success, with an estimated net worth of Rs 1200 crore, a significant portion of which is tied to his royal heritage, including the Pataudi Palace valued at Rs 800 crore. His personal life has also been a topic of public interest.

He married actress Amrita Singh in 1991 when he was only 21, and they had two children: Sara and Ibrahim. However, their marriage ended in 2004, and Saif faced significant financial and emotional strain, particularly due to alimony and strained relationships with his children.

In an interview with The Telegraph in 2005, Saif alleged that he was being constantly reminded of ‘how terrible a husband I was, and how awful a father I am’. He also added, “I’m not allowed to meet my children. They aren’t allowed to come to visit me, let alone stay with me. I have my son Ibrahim’s photograph in my wallet. Each time I look at it, I feel like crying. I miss my daughter Sara all the time.”

The actor added, “It isn’t nice to be constantly reminded of how worthless you are and to have taunts, jeers, insults and abuses thrown at your mother and sister all the time. I’ve gone through all of it.”

His relationship with Kareena Kapoor, which began during the filming of Tashan (2007), has been a more stable and public affair. In the same year, during their joint appearance at an event in Mumbai, Saif was asked if they were dating. To which, he said, “We are here together. Yes, we are together, and that is what I am comfortable saying at the moment”.

He also talked about the buzz around their love story and said, “Yes, there has been too much attention lately... That is fair enough. We are not shouting from the rooftop (about the relationship), but we are together and happy."

They married in 2012 and have two sons, Taimur (born in 2016) and Jeh (born in 2021). Saif remains a dedicated family man, with Kareena frequently sharing insights into their life together on social media.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Devara: Part 1, where he stars alongside Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. This film marks another chapter in his enduring career, showcasing his growth and longevity as one of the top actors.

