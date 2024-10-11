Meet actor who got 'intimidating' acting advice from Shah Rukh Khan, had ‘very bad experience’ on his debut film led by Hrithik Roshan; faced huge setback post a big success

Meet actor who is renowned for his striking looks and captivating villainy in the industry. Hailing from a family of stars, he made a splash in Bollywood alongside Hrithik Roshan. He left an indelible mark in one of Shah Rukh Khan’s most iconic films, even receiving acting tips directly from the King Khan himself. Despite featuring in a box-office hit, he faced an unexpected dry spell, remaining without offers for months after the film's success.

If you haven’t guessed it yet, the actor in question is Nikitin Dheer, son of the esteemed veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, famously known for his role as Karna in BR Chopra’s iconic Mahabharat. Nikitin made his mark in Bollywood with his debut in the 2008 film Jodhaa Akbar. Nikitin Dheer took on the challenging role of Sharifuddin Hussain in Ashutosh Gowariker's epic Jodhaa Akbar, where he portrayed the adversarial brother-in-law to Hrithik Roshan’s Akbar.

However, the experience on set was far from enjoyable for him. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, he said, "It was a very bad experience for me, to the point that I told my father that I’d entered the wrong line, and that I’d rethink my life." To authentically embody his warrior character, Nikitin underwent rigorous physical training and learned a specific dialect, dedicating months to preparation.

Despite his commitment, the production process was fraught with challenges. After shooting for over 100 days, including a special trip back from Istanbul to record his dialogues, he found himself frustrated when the production team hired someone else to dub his lines without informing him.

Advertisement

Over the years, Nikitin has established an impressive filmography, collaborating with stars like Salman Khan in Ready and Dabangg 2, as well as Akshay Kumar in Housefull 3. His journey from a formidable villain to a recognized name in the industry showcases his talent and versatility.

However, Nikitin's most significant breakthrough came in 2013 with his portrayal of the villain Thangaballi in Chennai Express, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film was a massive success, grossing nearly Rs 400 crore worldwide and becoming Shah Rukh's highest-grossing film at that time. Following its release, Nikitin became one of the most searched celebrities online, as audiences were eager to learn more about this tall and handsome actor who had made such a striking impact on the big screen.

Despite the success of Chennai Express, which raked in Rs 400 crore, Nikitin faced an unexpected dry spell, remaining out of work for nearly 11 months. In an interview with Times of India, he shared that he received no offers from either Bollywood or the South Indian film industry during that time. His hiatus finally came to an end with the Telugu film Kanche, paving the way for a series of Bollywood projects that followed.

Advertisement

During the shoot of Chennai Express, Nikitin Dheer received invaluable acting advice from Shah Rukh Khan himself. In a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, Nikitin recalled a pivotal scene where he needed to grab Shah Rukh’s cheek and deliver the line, "Tu apne aap ko bada hero samajhta hai kya?" (Who do you think you are?).

Feeling anxious about the moment, he was reassured by Shah Rukh, who encouraged him to fully embrace the role. SRK advised, “Do whatever you want, however you want to do it. The more intimidating you are, the better the scene will be.” This encouragement helped Nikitin deliver a memorable performance.

In the same interview, Nikitin Dheer shared his experience on his first day of filming Chennai Express. He admitted feeling overwhelmed, stating, “On the first day, I was quite taken aback because I was an unknown. Deepika Padukone was there with her entourage, Shah sir was there with his entourage, and Rohit Shetty’s sets are huge.”

Advertisement

He mentioned how he would sit quietly in the corner, feeling like an outsider, but then SRK made a gesture that left a lasting impression on him. Instead of calling him over, Shah Rukh brought his own chair and sat next to him, a moment Nikitin will never forget.

On the personal front, Nikitin Dheer is happily married to actress Kratika Sengar. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kratika shared the charming story behind their romance. It all began with an arranged marriage setup initiated by Nikitin’s father, Pankaj Dheer. Intrigued by Nikitin's performance in Chennai Express, Kratika found him quite attractive and agreed to meet him.

Their initial conversation flowed effortlessly, primarily revolving around their shared love for dogs. As they discovered common interests, their connection deepened. The moment became memorable when Nikitin’s father publicly asked Kratika if she wanted to be his daughter-in-law, leaving her blushing with excitement.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express co-star Nikitin Dheer recalls his 'magnanimity' on set; says THIS about Salman Khan