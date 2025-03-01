EXCLUSIVE: Mika Singh reveals how he convinced Gauri Khan to design his 99th house despite Shah Rukh Khan's warning: ‘Lootegi tujhe...’

Mika Singh recently shared a fascinating story about how he convinced Gauri Khan to design his 99th house. The singer-producer revealed the challenges, surprises, and a hilarious reaction from Shah Rukh Khan when he first proposed the idea.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Mika revealed how much he admires Gauri’s work and was eager to have her design his home. However, when he mentioned it to Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar jokingly warned him, “Lootegi tujhe, mehenga karegi! (She will rob you, it will be expensive!)” Mika, not bothered by SRK’s playful remark, insisted that he wanted Gauri’s touch in his dream home.

Mika Singh personally approached Gauri, and soon, her team arrived for a house visit. But before taking up the project, Gauri had one firm condition. Mika shared, “Gauri bhabhi ne ek demand rakhi thi, mai jo karungi tune question nahi karna. (Gauri made one demand: whatever I do, you can't question it.)” Respecting her expertise, he readily agreed, unaware of the big changes she would bring.

One of the biggest surprises for Mika was Gauri’s choice of colors. He admitted to always opting for beige and brown tones in all his homes, but Gauri had a different vision. “Main hamesha beige ya brown colors use karta hoon, uske andar unhone ye green color ka sofa daala hai! (I always use beige or brown colors, but she has put a green-colored sofa)” he recalled.

Despite the unexpected design elements, the singer put complete faith in Gauri’s creativity. He refrained from visiting the house during the entire two year transformation process. When he finally saw the results, he was blown away. “Jo maine intazaar kara do saal, iska aapne result dekhka hai.(The two years I waited for, you have now seen the result.)”

Mika concluded by expressing heartfelt gratitude to both Gauri and Shah Rukh for helping create his dream space. “Ek baar phir se thank you Gauri bhabhi, thank you Shah Rukh bhai. Bahot shiddat aur mehnat se mera ye ghar banaya hai. (Once again, thank you Gauri bhabhi, thank you Shah Rukh bhai. You have built this house with great dedication and hard work.)”

Mika Singh’s 99th house, designed with Gauri Khan’s signature style and a surprising touch of green, is a true masterpiece. It shows once again why she is Bollywood’s favorite interior designer.