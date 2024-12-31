Mirzapur: The Film; Shweta Tripathi aka Golu shares major update on Pankaj Tripathi-led movie, saying, ‘It's going to be…’

Shweta Tripathi, aka Golu from the Mirzapur series, is a name everyone recognizes! The actress has established herself in the industry with remarkable talent. It wasn’t long ago that the makers announced Mirzapur: The Film, and since then, fans have been excited, eagerly awaiting even the slightest update on the movie. In a recent interview, Shweta shared a major update about the film and said 'its going to be more of a testosterone-heavy film.'

In an interview with Mid Day, Shweta Tripathi, known for her role in Mirzapur, discussed the upcoming feature film based on the series, which is set to begin production soon. She further explained that Mirzapur is inherently a male-dominated world, with men holding power, and the film would reflect that.

While the film will maintain the essence and tone of the series, she anticipates it will be more testosterone-driven. She also mentioned that the movie would include characters from the first season, like Compounder and Munna.

The actress expressed her joy at being recognized, particularly for her portrayal of Golu, and noted that the love fans have for the character brings her happiness. She shared that it's especially gratifying when young women, dressed in makeup and stockings, express their admiration for Golu, despite her character's stark contrast to their appearance.

Tripathi expressed pride in Mirzapur being the first OTT series to be adapted into a movie, but also recognized the responsibility that comes with the audience's love and respect.

Advertisement

After Masaan, Sharma took an unconventional path to fame by choosing OTT shows over big commercial movies. She added that she didn’t follow the typical image of a heroine and encouraged others not to lose sight of their purpose and intent.

Tripathi stressed that while pursuing dreams isn’t easy, it’s better to wake up each day working towards one's passion rather than just doing a job for money.

Reflecting on a recent film she watched, Girls Will Be Girls, she shared her belief that change is happening, and expressed her happiness that not only she, but also the people she admires, are contributing to this shift.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's devoted fan from Rajasthan marks Sikandar actor’s 59th birthday by distributing clothes worth Rs 6.35 lakh