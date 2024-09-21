When Amitabh Bachchan revealed if Jaya stops him from partying; 'Wo khud chali jati hai party karne': THROWBACK

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the longest-running reality shows with Amitabh Bachchan as the host. As a host, the actor not only brings in his charm but also shares personal anecdotes. In one of the episodes of KBC 13, the entire cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah visited as guests. Interestingly, there was a moment on the show when Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal asked Big B if his wife, Jaya, stopped him from attending parties.

In one of the segments, the cast of the Asit Kumarr Modi-produced show was given the opportunity to ask Amitabh Bachchan questions. So, Ambika Ranjankar, who plays the role of Mrs. Hathi, quizzed Big B about whether Jaya bargains while buying anything. To which the Gulabo Sitabo actor remarked, "Kaunsi aisi mahila hai jo bargaining nahi karti hai (Is there a woman who doesn't bargain?)"

Further, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played Mrs. Roshan Sodhi on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, asked Amitabh if Jaya stops him from partying. Replying to the same, "Bilkul nahi rokti. Kyuki vo khud chali jati hai party sharty karne. (She doesn't stop me at all. Because she herself goes for partying.)

The next moment, Tanuj Mahashabde, aka Iyer, asked Amitabh, "Kabhi koi aapke balcony mein jhank raha hota hai, toh aap kya karte hain? (If anyone ever peeks into your balcony, what do you do?)" sarcastically taking a dig at Dilip Joshi. Leaving everyone in splits, the Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 host commented, "Yeh mere liye hai ya inke (Dilip Joshi) liye hai. (Was this question for me or Dilip Joshi?)"

The makers of the show shared the promo on social media, giving a glimpse of the special episode with the caption, "#KBC13 mein aaye Gokul Dham Society ke log poochenge AB sir se kayi saare mazedaar sawaal, kaise denge ab woh unka jawaab?"

Take a look at the promo here:

Furthermore, on the show, Asit Kumarr Modi and Shyam Pathak (Popatlal) were the first to sit on the hot seat and play the game. The duo won Rs 10,000, and then actors Dilip Joshi and Amit Bhat, who are popular for playing the roles of Jethalal and Bapuji, respectively, arrived on the hot seat and took the game ahead.

