Mona Singh reveals fun stories behind her 2023’s Internet breaking viral pics with Shah Rukh Khan-Aryan Khan

Mona Singh keeps making it to the headlines for her exceptional performances in several projects. Apart from her acting craft, this year her social media posts with Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan on the former’s birthday bash and The Archies premiere respectively also sent the internet into a frenzy. In a recent interview, the actress shared the candid stories behind both the pictures.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Mona Singh expressed her disbelief at breaking the internet with her pictures with Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan on different occasions. She humorously says that she did three hit shows this year; however, it is only these two selfies that have been the talk of the town.

Mona Singh on clicking internet-breaking selfie with Shah Rukh Khan

Sharing the story of her pictures with the Dunki star, Mona says, “He's such a great guy. People don't call him King Khan for no reason, as she recalled clicking a selfie with the actor on his birthday bash earlier this year on November 2. The actress shared that all ‘his people’ were around, but no one was clicking selfies as there were official photographers. All the guests were informed that they would get those pictures later.

However, according to the actress, by the time she got the chance to meet and wish SRK personally, there were no photographers around at that time. “So I looked at him and said I needed a picture. He said, ‘I’m so sorry Mona, no selfies tonight.' I was like I respect that,” she shared.

Furthermore, she recalled leaving the party at 4 am when Mona went to the King Khan to wish him good night. It was at that point, the actor asked if he got her picture. To which, the actress recalled SRK telling her, “‘Come here, do you know how talented you are?’ He then took my phone and clicked a selfie. I told him I'd never forget this moment in my life. I was smiling on my way back home,” she was quoted as sharing while adding that she wasn’t aware that nobody had any picture with him and that’s why she thinks it was ‘blew out of proportion’.

Mona Singh on clicking selfie with Aryan Khan during The Archies premiere

In addition to this, she also talked about the rare selfie with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan during The Archies premiere. The actress called it the ‘grandest premiere any of us had been to’ and remembered meeting the director Zoya Akhtar and the cast after the screening. It was at that point she met Aryan and told him his sister (Suhana Khan) was amazing in the movie.

Then I told him let's take a selfie. He graciously obliged, but I couldn't get the angle right. He said, ‘Ma’am, it's my job.' And that's how it happened, organically,” she divulged as she didn’t expect the selfie to blow up as much as it did or that the star kid doesn’t take selfies.

During the interview, Mona also revealed Suhana kept coming to her and expressing a selfie with her Archies gang. According to the actress, the kids are brought up well. “They're so beautiful inside out. That's what upbringing does to you, irrespective of the class you're from,” says Mona, hoping the next selfie that breaks the internet may be with SRK’s youngest son, AbRam Khan.

Earlier in an interview with Radio Nasha, Mona had shared SRK visiting on her Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin sets with Suhana and Aryan while they were toddlers. She also shared King Khan mentioned that his kids love her and eat their food after listening to her title track.

