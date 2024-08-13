9 must-watch movies like Chhichhore that will rekindle your college nostalgia

If you loved Chhichhore for its heartfelt exploration of friendship and college nostalgia, you're in for a treat with movies like Chhichhore that capture the essence of youthful camaraderie and personal growth. Just like Nitesh Tiwari’s hit, these movies blend humor and emotion to showcase the transformative journey from college days to adulthood.

Whether it's navigating life's ups and downs or reminiscing about unforgettable moments, these films offer a perfect mix of laughs and life lessons. Check out these 9 films that echo the spirit of Chhichhore and offer a perfect mix of laughs and life lessons.

9 best movies like Chhichhore to revisit joys of college life

1. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Release Year: 2011

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Adventure

Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara follows three college friends—Arjun (Hrithik Roshan), Imraan (Farhan Akhtar), and Kabir (Abhay Deol)—who reunite for a road trip across Spain. Arjun is a driven professional struggling with his work-life balance, Imraan is an aspiring poet, and Kabir is about to marry. Their journey through Spain highlights their personal growth and the importance of their friendship, echoing the themes of movies like Chhichhore where enduring bonds and self-discovery are central.

2. Kai Po Che

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Release Year: 2013

Genre: Drama, Sport

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

In Kai Po Che, three friends—Ishaan (Sushant Singh Rajput), Omi (Amit Sadh), and Govind (Rajkummar Rao)—each face unique challenges. Ishaan dreams of coaching cricket, Omi gets entangled in political tensions, and Govind focuses on business success. Their friendship is tested by various life events, reflecting Chhichhore’s themes of camaraderie and the influence of life’s struggles on relationships.

3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Release Year: 2013

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani revolves around Kabir (Ranbir Kapoor), Naina (Deepika Padukone), Aditi (Kalki Koechlin), and Avi (Aditya Roy Kapur), who navigate their lives from college to adulthood. Kabir is adventurous, Naina is introspective, Aditi deals with romantic issues, and Avi is carefree. Their evolving friendships and personal journeys are reminiscent of Chhichhore’s exploration of lasting connections and personal growth.

4. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan

IMDb Rating: 7.9

Director: Nikkhil Advani

Release Year: 2003

Genre: Drama, Romance

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Kal Ho Naa Ho centers on Aman (Shah Rukh Khan), who, despite his terminal illness, positively influences those around him, including his love interest Naina (Preity Zinta) and her family. His selfless nature and the emotional impact he has on his friends and family parallel the themes in Chhichhore about living life fully and the significance of close relationships.

5. 3 Idiots

Cast: Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Release Year: 2009

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

In 3 Idiots, Rancho (Aamir Khan), Farhan (Madhavan), and Raju (Sharman Joshi) are engineering students facing academic and personal challenges. Rancho defies conventional education methods, Farhan pursues his passion for photography, and Raju deals with familial pressures. Their experiences reflect Chhichhore’s examination of educational stress and the value of friendship in overcoming obstacles.

6. Dil Chahta Hai

Cast: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Release Year: 2001

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Dil Chahta Hai explores the lives of three friends—Aakash (Aamir Khan), Sameer (Saif Ali Khan), and Sid (Akshaye Khanna)—as they transition from college to adulthood. Aakash is a free spirit avoiding serious commitments, Sameer seeks true love, and Sid grapples with artistic aspirations. The film’s portrayal of evolving friendships and personal journeys resonates with Chhichhore’s themes of growth and support among friends.

7. Wake Up Sid

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Neil Bhoopalam

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Release Year: 2009

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Wake Up Sid features Sid (Ranbir Kapoor), a young man who starts out directionless but gradually finds purpose with the help of friends and family. His transformation from a carefree student to a responsible adult highlights personal growth, similar to the theme of self-discovery and the role of friendship seen in Chhichhore.

8. Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Sonali Sehgal

IMDb Rating: 6.6

Director: Luv Ranjan

Release Year: 2011

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Pyaar Ka Punchnama focuses on three friends—Raja (Kartik Aaryan), Nishant (Divyendu Sharma), and Liquid (Ota Rathi)—who navigate the ups and downs of their romantic relationships. Raja’s turbulent romance and his friends’ personal struggles reflect Chhichhore’s portrayal of friendship and support through life’s romantic and personal challenges.

9. Student of the Year

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan

IMDb Rating: 4.9

Director: Karan Johar

Release Year: 2012

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Student of the Year centers on three college students—Rohan (Varun Dhawan), Shanaya (Alia Bhatt), and Abhimanyu (Sidharth Malhotra)—competing for the title of Student of the Year. Rohan is a hardworking student, Shanaya is ambitious, and Abhimanyu is a talented athlete with a troubled background. The film’s focus on competition and friendships during college life mirrors Chhichhore’s exploration of youthful experiences and lasting relationships.

These films echo the spirit of Chhichhore, embracing themes of friendship, self-discovery, and the pursuit of dreams. May these stories resonate and inspire you on your journey.

