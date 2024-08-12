9 best romantic thriller Bollywood movies to binge-watch: Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, Ek Villain and more

Romantic thriller Bollywood movies uniquely blend passion with suspense, delivering stories that captivate and thrill. These films often mix intense love stories with dramatic twists and turns, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. Whether it’s a tale of forbidden romance, hidden secrets, or complex relationships entangled with danger, this genre has produced numerous memorable films.

Here’s a roundup of nine engaging romantic thrillers that have made a significant impact on audiences with their intriguing plots and unforgettable performances.

9 best romantic thriller Bollywood movies that are unmissable

1. Haseen Dillruba

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Release Year: 2021

Genre: Romantic Thriller, Mystery, Crime Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix

Haseen Dillruba is a gripping romantic thriller Bollywood movie that delves into the complexities of love and deceit. The narrative follows a young woman whose love life takes a dark turn when she becomes the prime suspect in a murder investigation. The film keeps viewers captivated with its intense storyline and suspenseful twists.

2. Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal

IMDb Rating: 6.0/10

Release Year: 2024

Genre: Romantic Thriller, Mystery

Where to Watch: Netflix

Continuing the story from Haseen Dillruba, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, a romantic suspense movie, brings more suspense and unexpected turns. This sequel further explores the dangerous side of relationships, where love can lead to fatal consequences, making it a must-watch for thriller enthusiasts.

3. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jimmy Sheirgill

IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

Release Year: 2024

Genre: Romantic Thriller, Drama

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is a romantic thriller movies bollywood set in the 1990s that explores the intricacies of love, trust, and betrayal. The film tells the story of two lovers who face unforeseen challenges that test their relationship in unexpected ways.

4. Merry Christmas

Cast: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Kapoor, Radhika Apte

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Release Year: 2023

Genre: Romantic Thriller, Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix

Merry Christmas, a contemporary thriller film, offers a unique blend of romance and suspense set against the backdrop of the festive season. The film follows two strangers whose lives are forever changed after a chance meeting on Christmas Eve, leading to a series of thrilling and emotional events.

5. Malang

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Release Year: 2020

Genre: Romantic Thriller, Action

Where to Watch: Netflix

Malang, one of the best suspense thriller movies, is a visually arresting romantic thriller that follows a man on a quest for revenge after losing the love of his life. The film is packed with intense action and dramatic moments, keeping the audience engaged throughout its fast-paced storyline.

6. Ek Villain

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Release Year: 2014

Genre: Romantic Thriller, Action

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Ek Villain, which is one of the best romantic thriller movies of Bollywood, explores the dark side of love, weaving a story of passion, vengeance, and redemption. The film centers on a man driven by loss and revenge, showcasing how love can be both a powerful and destructive force.

7. Raees

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Release Year: 2017

Genre: Crime Thriller, Romantic Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix

Raees is a must- have film in Bollywood thriller movies list. It blends romance with a crime thriller narrative, set in 1980s Gujarat. The film follows the rise of a bootlegger who must navigate the challenges of his illegal empire while balancing his personal life. The movie offers a mix of intense drama, romance, and action.

8. Humraaz

Cast: Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Ameesha Patel

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Release Year: 2002

Genre: Romantic Thriller, Drama

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar

Humraaz is a classic romantic thriller that tells the story of love, deception, and betrayal. The film features a love triangle where trust is tested, and secrets are revealed, leading to an unexpected climax. It remains a memorable film for its plot twists and emotional depth.

9. Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

Cast: Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Release Year: 2012

Genre: Psychological Thriller, Romantic Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Talaash is a psychological romantic thriller bollywood movies that delves into a police officer’s investigation of a mysterious accident while grappling with his personal loss. The film expertly blends suspense, emotion, and romance, making it a standout in the genre.

If you're a fan of Bollywood's romantic thriller genre, these films are essential viewing. Each movie brings a unique blend of romance and suspense, offering compelling narratives and engaging twists that keep audiences hooked. Whether you're drawn to complex characters or intricate plots, these movies are must-watches. So grab your popcorn and dive into these captivating stories.

