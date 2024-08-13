9 movies like Hum Aapke Hain Koun that capture the essence of family bonds

Movies like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! are quintessential Bollywood family dramas that redefined the genre in the 90s. The movie starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, is a cinematic masterpiece, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, is a heartwarming tale of love, family, and sacrifice set against the vibrant backdrop of Indian weddings.

With its melodious music, stellar performances, and a strong emphasis on family values, the film captured the hearts of millions. Other notable films in this genre that share a similar essence include Rajshri Productions' own Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Saath Saath Hain, as well as Yash Raj Films' Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Let’s check out some more movies like Hum Aapke Hain Koun here!

9 movies like Hum Apke Hain Koun that showcase a range of familial emotions

1. Hum Sath Sath Hain

Cast: Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Karisma Kapoor, Mohnish Bahl, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neelam Kothari

IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

Release year: 1999

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Where to watch: Zee5

Hum Saath Saath Hain is family drama gem from Rajshri Productions. This epic tale revolves around the intertwined lives of the extended Indian family, the Rajdaans. Featuring a star-studded cast including Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, and Karisma Kapoor, the film explores themes of love, unity, and the complexities of family relationships. A misunderstanding threatens to tear the family apart, but their unwavering bond ultimately prevails.

Advertisement

2. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Cast: Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher

IMDB Rating: 4.4/10

Release year: 2015

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Where to watch: Zee5

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo is a classic Sooraj Barjatya family drama, filled with love, royalty, and heartwarming moments. Salman Khan plays a double role as the stern Prince Vijay Singh and the cheerful commoner Prem.

Sonam Kapoor stars as Maithili, the princess engaged to Vijay. The film follows a delightful plot twist as Prem takes Vijay's place, transforming the royal household with his infectious optimism. With its grand sets, opulent costumes, and catchy music, the movie offers a rich cinematic experience.

3. Vivah

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Amrita Prakash, Alok Nath, Samir Soni, Anupam Kher

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Release year: 2006

Genre: Romance, Drama

Where to watch: Prime Video

Vivah is a classic Rajshri Productions family drama that beautifully portrays the essence of arranged marriages and traditional Indian values. Starring Shahid Kapoor as Prem and Amrita Rao as Poonam, the film narrates a heartwarming love story that blossoms amidst the backdrop of two well-matched families.

Advertisement

With its emphasis on purity, innocence, and the sanctity of marriage, Vivah resonates with audiences, showcasing the enduring power of family bonds and the beauty of true love.

4. Maine Pyar Kia

Cast: Salman Khan, Bhagyashree, Reema Lagoo, Mohnish Bahl, Alok Nath, Rajeev Verma

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Release year: 1989

Genre: Romance, Drama

Where to watch: Zee5

Maine Pyar Kiya is a timeless romantic drama that launched Salman Khan to stardom. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film tells the classic tale of young love between Prem (Salman Khan) and Suman (Bhagyashree).

Their innocent romance faces challenges from traditional family values and societal pressures. With its melodious music, picturesque locales, and heartfelt performances, the film became a cultural phenomenon, defining the quintessential Bollywood love story.

5. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Release year: 2001

Genre: Family, Drama

Where to watch: Netflix

Advertisement

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a quintessential Bollywood family drama that explores the complexities of love, family, and tradition. Directed by Karan Johar, the film revolves around the affluent Raichand family. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan portray the patriarch and matriarch, while Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor shine as the younger generation.

The story unfolds as the family faces challenges due to a clash between traditional values and modern aspirations, ultimately leading to a heartwarming reunion.

6. Pardes

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Mahima Chaudhry, Apurv Agnihotri, Amrish Puri,

IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

Release year: 1997

Genre: Musical, Drama

Where to watch: Zee5

Pardes is a romantic drama that explores the complexities of love and culture. Starring Shah Rukh Khan as Arjun and Mahima Chaudhry as Gayatri, the film delves into the challenges faced by an Indian girl married into a traditional Punjabi family in the United States.

As Arjun, a music composer, falls in love with Gayatri, their relationship is tested by cultural differences and family expectations. The film beautifully portrays the emotional turmoil and sacrifices made for love, while also showcasing the beauty of Indian traditions.

7. Mujhse Dosti Karogi

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Uday Chopra, Satish Shah

IMDB Rating: 5.1/10

Release year: 2002

Genre: Musical, Romance

Where to watch: Prime Video

Advertisement

Mujhse Dosti Karoge! is a delightful romantic comedy that revolves around a playful love triangle. Hrithik Roshan plays Raj, a charming NRI who falls in love with Tina (Kareena Kapoor) through their email exchanges.

Unbeknownst to him, his best friend Pooja (Rani Mukerji) is the mastermind behind these letters. The film is a rollercoaster of emotions, filled with laughter, misunderstandings, and ultimately, love.

8. Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Himani Shivpuri, Pankaj Kapur

IMDB Rating: 3.8/10

Release year: 2003

Genre: Romance, Drama

Where to watch: Zee5

Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon is a romantic comedy directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film revolves around Sanjana (Kareena Kapoor), a vivacious young woman, and Prem Kishen (Hrithik Roshan), a charming businessman. Their lives intertwine through an arranged marriage set up by their families. However, complications arise due to Prem's loyalty to his boss, leading to a series of misunderstandings and heartbreaks. Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of Prem Kumar, the boss who complicates the love story.

9. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Pooja Ruparel

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Release year: 1995

Genre: Romance, Musical

Where to watch: Prime Video

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is a quintessential romantic drama that redefined the genre. Starring Shah Rukh Khan as Raj and Kajol as Simran, the film tells the story of two young NRIs who fall in love during a European trip.

Advertisement

Simran is promised to another man, creating a conflict between love and duty. With its catchy music, iconic dialogues, and vibrant portrayal of Indian culture, DDLJ became a global phenomenon, capturing hearts worldwide.

Bollywood's family dramas, led by classic movies like Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, are a tapestry of love, family, and tradition. These films, with their grand weddings, soulful music, and strong familial bonds, have carved a special place in the hearts of audiences worldwide.

ALSO READ: Baby John: Varun Dhawan gives sneak peek of fun dubbing session; ‘one Maharashtrian, one Gujarati making a Punjabi dub…’