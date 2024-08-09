Farhan Akhtar recalls suffering depression after Hrithik Roshan starrer Lakshya tanked at box office; 'Bachpan se sunta aara...'

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar, known for his successful films, faced a significant setback with Lakshya, which underperformed at the box office. Despite his dedicated effort and the film's engaging storyline, it failed to connect with audiences and received a disappointing reception. In a recent interview, he shared that this failure led to a period of major depression, from which it took him 1.5 years to recover. He also reflected that, since childhood, he had been taught that hard work pays off and thought the movie would work.

In a conversation with Raj Shamani, Farhan recounted his experience with his first flop and how he handled it. He mentioned that after the success of Dil Chahta Hai, he contemplated his next project and decided to create Lakshya. He described the effort he put into making the film, saying that he had never worked so hard in his life.

He was driven by the belief that hard work would eventually be rewarded, a lesson he had heard since childhood and said, "Bachpan se sunte aa rahe hai dil se mahenat karo toh reward milega. I was convinced that in my entire life, I hadn't worked so hard the way I did for this film."

Farhan revealed that they were preparing for a screening with General Nirmal Chander Vij, aiming to impress the army and give them an experience of a film unlike anything they had seen before. Unfortunately, things did not go as planned, and the film did not succeed at the box office.

Advertisement

"So when that film was released it didn't do well. Mein itna depressed hua tha ki yaar kaise ho gaya? Itni mehnat meine ki, Dil Chahta Hai meine hardly mehnat ki thi. Dil Chahta Hai mein the hard work that I did was to cast the right people. I was so depressed it took me a year and a half to come out of that depression," he added.

Farhan also mentioned that there were no therapy concepts available at the time, so he would travel with his friends to Dehradun to visit the Indian Military Academy (IMA). During these trips, he decided to create Don.

Discussing his upcoming film Don 3, Akhtar revealed that the highly anticipated movie will star Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Speaking to Pinkvilla, he had mentioned that filming for Don 3 is set to begin next year (2025) and expressed his excitement about the project.

Advertisement

Farhan also shared that he has announced Jee Le Zaraa, which he will direct. Reflecting on the time since his last directorial venture, he noted that although he has enjoyed being part of several excellent films, he feels a strong urge to return to directing.

In the same podcast, when questioned about selecting Ranveer Singh for Don 3 and why Shah Rukh Khan wasn't considered for a trilogy, director explained that the role required a next-generation actor like Ranveer. He commended Ranveer as charming, mischievous, and energetic.

Farhan noted that Ranveer has not yet taken on a role similar to the one in Don 3, suggesting that this aspect of his acting remains "untapped." He added that, aside from Lootera, Ranveer has mainly portrayed loud characters that were tailored to his personality and were quite external.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar reveals NOT Shah Rukh Khan but Hrithik Roshan was the initial choice for Don; ‘When I was writing…’