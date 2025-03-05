INSIDE Ibrahim Ali Khan’s birthday celebration with Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan; don’t miss Nadaaniyan cake

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set for his acting debut in Nadaaniyan. Ahead of the film’s release, he celebrated his 24th birthday. Some inside pictures from the party featuring him alongside his sister Sara Ali Khan and mother Amrita have surfaced on the internet. The cake bearing the poster of his debut film is not one to be missed.

Today, March 5, 2025, marked Ibrahim Ali Khan’s 24th birthday. On this special occasion, his movie Nadaaniyan’s director Shauna Gautam shared a heartfelt wish on her Instagram Stories. Shauna posted a picture with the birthday boy as well as Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh from the celebration. They were all smiles for the camera. Ibrahim was seen wearing a black hoodie and white joggers.

Some red balloons were visible in the background and a cake was kept on the table in front of them. It was a photo cake with Ibrahim and Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan poster. “Happy Birthday” and “Trending Now” was written on the cake.

In her story, Shauna wished Ibrahim, saying, “Happy Happy Birthday Iggster. Lots of love @iakpataudi.”

Inside pictures from Ibrahim Ali Khan’s birthday celebration:

Call Me Bae director Collin D'Cunha also shared a picture with Ibrahim from his birthday bash. The duo was seen sharing a hug. It also offered a closer look at the decorations. There were some popcorn and football shaped balloons. Some others said, “Happy Birthday Iggy,” “Best Brother,” and “Lights Camera Action.”

Collin wrote, “Happiest Birthday to the sweetest, goofiest Iggy! Soon to be heartthrob of the nation.. wishing you only the best!! Lots of love always.”

Sara Ali Khan posted a heartwarming wish for her brother on her Stories. In the photo, Ibrahim was seen blowing the candles while Sara and Amrita stood with him. The Kedarnath actress captioned the picture, “Another year of Nadaaniyan.” Sara added, “Happiest Birthday Brother mine. It's now your time to sparkle and shine.”

Nadaaniyan is a romantic comedy starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead roles. It will premiere on Netflix on March 7, 2025.