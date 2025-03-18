Nadaaniyan: Karan Johar breaks silence on Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer’s trolling; ‘Kuch toh log…’

Ibrahim Ali Khan stepped into Bollywood with his Netflix debut, Nadaaniyan, alongside Khushi Kapoor. While the film received mixed reactions from audiences and critics, it also faced its share of online trolling. Addressing the backlash, producer Karan Johar weighed in with a calm response, reminding everyone that people will always have something to say.

Karan Johar recently attended the trailer launch of his upcoming film Akaal, starring Gippy Grewal. During the event, he addressed the ongoing criticism surrounding Nadaaniyan and the backlash faced by Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

Responding to the controversy, the filmmaker said, “Main bas ye hi kahunga, ek purane film ka alfaaz hai ki kuch toh log kahenge logon ka kaam hai kehna. Chhodo bekaar ki baatein, beet na jaaye raina. Bas ye hi kehna chahunga main.” (I would just say this—there’s an old film dialogue that goes, ‘People will always talk; it’s their job to do so. Let go of meaningless chatter before the night passes.’ That’s all I want to say).

KJo further shared that his relationship with critics remains unchanged, regardless of their reviews. For him, it’s never about what they write but about the bond he has built over time. He acknowledged that everyone has their own perspective, and it’s their right and duty to express it.

Karan Johar also highlighted the emotional impact harsh criticism can have, reminding everyone that actors are someone’s children, and their families read these comments too. He expressed his disappointment over a particular review where a critic bluntly stated they wanted to 'kick the film'.

While he welcomes opinions, social commentary, and industry discussions, he took issue with such extreme remarks, emphasizing that such statements say more about the critic than the film itself.

Karan further emphasized the need for sensitivity among those who consider themselves intellectual cinema enthusiasts. He pointed out that using words like 'kick' to describe a film is a form of verbal aggression, equating it to physical violence. In a world where physical harm is unacceptable, he argued that harsh words should also be held accountable, stressing that such extreme criticism deserves to be condemned.

Gippy Grewal also weighed in on the discussion, voicing his support for the young actors. He acknowledged that Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor are just starting out, and mixed reactions are expected with any debut. Drawing a parallel to the past, he remarked that even Ibrahim's father, Saif Ali Khan, likely faced similar scrutiny at the beginning of his career. In his view, such challenges are simply part of an actor’s growth in the industry.

Nadaaniyan, helmed by first-time director Shauna Gautam and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, faced widespread criticism. The film was not only scrutinized for its performances but also received backlash for its disjointed storytelling and lack of relevance, making it difficult for audiences to connect with the narrative.