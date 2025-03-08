Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor’s goofy chemistry will make you want to watch this film on Netflix right away; see here

The much-awaited romantic comedy Nadaaniyan has finally premiered on Netflix, featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in leading roles. A newly released video showcasing their playful chemistry is already winning hearts, making it impossible to resist adding this film to your watchlist!

Netflix India treated fans to an adorable video on Instagram today, capturing Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in their most playful avatars. The clip kicks off with Ibrahim striking a picture-perfect pose before turning the camera to Khushi, who gives a quirky pookie expression. The fun escalates as the duo clicks pictures together. Khushi playfully squishes Ibrahim’s cheeks, and he later pulls her into a warm hug, both flashing wide smiles.

But the real highlight? Ibrahim’s hilarious reaction to an apparent ‘back pain’ moment, following a shot where he carried Khushi on his back. His antics are too funny to miss! The two continue posing, making goofy expressions, from pouts to sad faces, even mock-arguing, before finally breaking into laughter. And yes, Ibrahim’s adorable pookie face is truly the cherry on top!

Sharing the video, Netflix India captioned it, "Lights, Camera aur inki Nadaaniyan. Watch Nadaaniyan, out now, only on Netflix.”

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement after watching the adorable video. One user gushed, “Well done cuties on your debut! Can’t wait to see you both in more films.” Another praised Ibrahim, calling him the “real hero.”

An emotional fan shared, “I can see Sridevi in both Khushi and Janhvi.” Another admirer commented, “@iakpataudi the cutest.” Someone else excitedly chimed in, “LOVEEEEE IT.”

Drawing a nostalgic parallel, one fan wrote, “Ibrahim in Nadaaniyan and Saif in Ta Ra Rum Pum look so alike—both absolutely adorable!” Another admirer remarked, “Ibrahim is so cute and handsome.”

Many also complimented their pairing, with one user saying, “Nice on-screen jodi! @iakpataudi reminds me of a young Saif Ali Khan, and Khushi looks so much like Sridevi.” Another echoed similar sentiments, “Could only see Saif all over the place.”

Nadaaniyan is backed by Dharmatic Entertainment, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra serving as producers. The film features Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan in lead roles, alongside a stellar supporting cast that includes Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj.