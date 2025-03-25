Natasa Stankovic admits being open to love again after divorce from Hardik Pandya: ‘Believe that right connection…’

In July 2024, cricketer Hardik Pandya and his now-ex wife, Natasa Stankovic, publicly announced their separation through a joint statement on social media. The duo also added that they will continue to co-parent their son Agastya. Now, Natasa has shared that she is open to love again, believing that the right connection unfolds naturally when the timing is right.

In an interview with ETimes, Natasa Stankovic spoke about her recent birthday celebration, describing it as a special and memorable day. She shared that she spent quality time with her son Agastya during the day, followed by an intimate gathering with close friends in the evening. She added that her day was filled with ‘love and joy’.

The actress acknowledged that last year was challenging but expressed gratitude for it. She shared her thoughts on experiences, emphasizing that wisdom comes from overcoming challenges, which she embraces. Reflecting on her experiences, both good and bad, she believes that maturity is shaped by experiences rather than age.

Natasa expressed her openness to finding love again and said, “As I look to the year ahead, I am definitely open to the new experiences, opportunities and maybe love. I am not averse to it (falling in love)."

She added, "I want to embrace whatever life brings my way. I believe that the right connection happens naturally when the time is right." She shared that for her, meaningful relationships are built on trust and understanding, and she sees love as something that should enhance her journey rather than define it.

On July 18, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to reveal their separation after four years of marriage. In their joint statement, they acknowledged that the choice was a difficult one but reflected on the happiness, mutual respect, and companionship they had shared as a couple and a family.

Their statement also added that they will continue co-parenting their son Agastya, assuring that his well-being would remain their top priority. The duo further urged for privacy and understanding from the public, stressing their commitment to providing a loving and supportive environment for their child.

