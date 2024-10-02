7 Netflix films and shows to watch with your besties; Crew to Kota Factory

There are some movies that keep the audience on the edge of their seats and give them an adrenaline rush. Similarly, there are a handful of films that make us feel warm, are funny, and keep us entertained without being intense. Such movies should be enjoyed with BFFs who add to the movie-watching experience. Hence, we curated this list of Netflix films and TV shows that one can enjoy with their besties while relishing their favorite snack from the comfort of the couch.

7 Netflix movies and shows for besties to enjoy together:

1. Crew

Star cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh

IMDB rating: 5.9/10

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Year of release: 2024

Director: Rajesh A Krishnan

Crew revolves around three women from different age groups, working as air hostesses to make ends meet. All of them have different dreams and aspirations but they’re stuck in their mundane jobs for the sake of money. But not until they realise, they could hit a jackpot by pulling some loose ends. This heist comedy film will take you on a roller-coaster ride making you miss your partners in crime who have been with them through thick and thin. This is indeed one of the best Netflix movies to watch with besties.

2. Dear Zindagi

Star cast: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ira Dubey, Kunal Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Ali Zafar

IMDB rating: 7.4/10

Genre: Drama/Romance

Year of release: 2016

Director: Gauri Shinde

Advertisement

Dear Zindagi is a coming-of-age comedy-drama film that revolves around the life and struggles of a budding cinematographer who is dissatisfied with life after making some imperfect life choices. With no place to live in Mumbai, she returns to Goa to live an unhappy life with her parents. Here she crosses paths with a free-spirited psychologist who helps her to gain a new perspective on her life. The commercially successful movie is produced by Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, and Gauri Shinde.

3. Kota Factory

Star cast: Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Jitendra Kumar, Revathi Pillai, Urvi Singh, Ahsaas Channa

IMDB rating: 9.0/10

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Year of release: 2019

Director: Raghav Subbu, Pratish Mehta

Looking at the IMDb rating of this popular TV series, it’s easy to guess why this show made it to our list of Netflix movies and series to watch with besties. Kota Factory delves deep into the lives and struggles of students who come from different cities and economic backgrounds with one motive- to get admission to an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). There they meet Jeetu Bhaiya (played by Jitendra Kumar) who not only teaches them but also gives hope and courage to the disheartened.

Advertisement

4. Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Star cast: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab

IMDB rating: 6.0/10

Genre: Sports/Drama

Year of release: 2024

Director: Sharan Sharma

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is a must-watch for friends who like sports and romantic sports drama films. It is centered around a couple who have the same nickname ‘Mahi’ as the popular Indian cricketer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. While one is a failed cricketer, another one is a doctor. But their common love for the sport keeps them close. Looking at his wife’s caliber, the man decided to coach his wife who later quit her profession to try her luck in cricket. But did she ace in the sport? To know that, you will have to watch the movie on Netflix with your bestie.

5. Lust Stories

Star cast: Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala, Kiara Advani, Akash Thosar, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia

IMDB rating: 6.4/10

Genre: Drama/Romance

Year of release: 2018

Director: Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar

Advertisement

Lust Stories is an anthology film that consists of four short films each of which is helmed by a different director. While all the tales have different actors in various setups, all of them deal with love, sex, and relationships in modern India.

6. Laapataa Ladies

Star cast: Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan

IMDB rating: 8.4/10

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Year of release: 2023

Director: Kiran Rao

Laapataa Ladies is the second directorial project of Kiran Rao which has become the talk of the town. The film is more than just a slice of life. It touches on topics like education, female desire, orthodox mentality in rural India, and other social malaises. It has also been selected as India’s entry to the Oscars 2025 and this is enough reason for you to watch the movie with your besties on Netflix.

7. Rang De Basanti

Star cast: Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Waheeda Rahman, Kirron Kher

IMDB rating: 8.1/10

Genre: Drama/Comedy

Year of release: 2006

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

To conclude this list of Netflix movies and series to watch with besties is this evergreen film, Rang De Basanti, which feels like a warm hug from a pal. The movie showcases how six young friends assist an English woman in filming a documentary on the freedom fighters of the country, thereby reliving the historic events that made them immortal.

Advertisement

Some other films like Dunki, Doctor 2, and Jab Harry Met Sejal can also be enjoyed by BFFs on Netflix. Do you have anything to add to this list? Let us know in the comments below!

ALSO READ: 5 most gripping docuseries on Netflix to keep you entertained and on the edge