OPINION: With Sikandar, Salman Khan is making his own rules at the box office

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Sikandar finally hit the big screen. It marked his first collaboration with Ghajini director AR Murugadoss. Arriving just in time for the festive Eid season on March 30, 2025, the film has become the most crucial topic for discussion among fans and critics alike. With expectations sky-high, the real question is whether this was the right move for Salman at this point in his career.

For decades, Salman has mastered the art of delivering top-notch action entertainers blended with emotional depth and social messages. Sikandar follows a similar formula with high-octane action sequences and a lead character fighting against corruption. Teaming up with AR Murugadoss was a smart choice.

AR Murugadoss, known for intense action thrillers with strong narratives, proves to be a perfect combination, keeping Salman’s mass appeal in mind. With hits like Ghajini and Holiday, the director has proven his ability to blend emotion, action, and suspense seamlessly. Salman teaming up with him with such pedigree adds a fresh dimension while keeping him in familiar territory.

One of the biggest highlights of the film is Salman’s fresh pairing with actress Rashmika Mandanna. The ensemble cast, featuring Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, and Sathyaraj, further enhances the appeal, offering a mix of experienced actors and rising stars.

Not only this, Salman Khan, breaking away from traditional release strategies, released his film on a Sunday, mirroring his approach with the hit film Tiger 3. Instead of the conventional Friday release, the team banked on the extended holiday period to maximize audience turnout. While some may question the decision, this unconventional move aligns with the superstar’s track record of making his own rules at the box office.

The initial response to Sikandar has been a mixed bag; however, at this stage in his career, he doesn’t need to prove his stardom but does need to keep evolving. Sikandar may not be a game-changer, but it strategically reinforces his stronghold in the action genre.

By choosing this project, Salman blended his signature style with fresh elements, making it a well-thought-out move. Whether or not Sikandar sets new records, one thing is certain: he understands his audience, and this film is a perfect treat for them.