Parineeti Chopra drops cryptic post amid absence from Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth's pre-wedding: ‘Choose people that…’

Global star Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, is all set to marry his fiancée, Neelam Upadhyaya. Priyanka, currently in Mumbai for the wedding, has been sharing several glimpses of the celebrations. However, her cousin, Parineeti Chopra, has been absent from the pre-wedding functions. In the midst of this, Parineeti shared a cryptic message on social media, reflecting on the importance of choosing people who truly choose you and letting go of others.

Taking to Instagram stories, Parineeti Chopra shared a cryptic post about the fleeting nature of time. The post read, “We're really on borrowed time. Choose people that choose you, and let everyone else be.”

Fans have been speculating about the actress’ absence from the pre-wedding celebrations, with many wondering if her ongoing work commitments were the reason. A source close to the actress, as reported by Hindustan Times, clarified that Parineeti is very much a family-oriented person and would never miss such an important event.

It was revealed that her film shoot kept her occupied, which is why she couldn’t attend the earlier ceremonies. The source further confirmed that Parineeti is expected to join the celebrations on February 7, along with her husband, Raghav Chadha.

Raghav, who had been in Delhi to cast his vote, was seen arriving in Mumbai on Wednesday night ahead of the family gathering. A video captured by the paparazzi showed the AAP leader making his way out of the airport.

On Sunday, February 2, Priyanka Chopra made her way to Mumbai from Hyderabad to attend her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding with Neelam Upadhyaya. On Wednesday, Priyanka and her mother shared heartfelt pictures from the Mata Ki Chowki, marking the start of the pre-wedding celebrations.

Soon after, mesmerizing glimpses from the Haldi ceremony emerged, where Priyanka was seen dancing to popular Hindi tracks like Maahi Ve and Say Na Say Na.

The evening then transitioned into a vibrant Mehendi ceremony, which saw special appearances from Priyanka's father-in-law Kevin Jonas Sr., mother-in-law Denise Jonas, and cousin Mannara Chopra, among others.

In a sweet gesture, Nick Jonas’ father was spotted distributing sweets to the paparazzi after the event. Priyanka and Nick also stole the spotlight at the Sangeet ceremony, where they performed together, showing off their couple goals. A viral video of their performance quickly made its rounds on the internet.