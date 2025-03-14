PHOTOS: 6 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Alia Bhatt celebrates birthday with Ranbir Kapoor, media; Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar serve stylish airport looks and more

Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday in advance with Ranbir Kapoor and the media. Several B-town celebs including Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar were spotted serving stylish airport looks. Here are the six big celebrity spottings of the day!

1. Alia Bhatt celebrates birthday with Ranbir Kapoor and paparazzi

On March 13, 2025, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted a meet and greet event with the media at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End. At the event, the couple made several announcements. As they concluded the get-together, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress cut a delicious-looking cake and celebrated her birthday in advance.

2. Sonam Kapoor made a stylish entry at the Mumbai airport

Sonam Kapoor is often seen flying between Mumbai and Delhi to be with her family and fulfill her work commitments. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, the diva didn’t disappoint her fans with her stylish airport look. She donned a brown zipper hoodie paired with a matching long skirt and black boots.

3. Parineeti Chopra gets summer ready as she jets off in style

Parineeti Chopra is ready to step into summer. Recently, the Amar Singh Chamkila actress was seen making an entry at the Mumbai airport. As she headed to an undisclosed location, the Bollywood star made heads turn with her effortless look. She was spotted wearing black shorts with a white t-shirt, which she paired with a matching shirt. With a bright smile, black eyewear and brown shoes, she completed her look.

4. Karan Johar slays at Mumbai airport

Advertisement

Karan Johar is not only famous for directing and producing hit films, the Bollywood celeb is also known for his fashion sense. On March 13, 2025, he made to serve looks even while exiting Mumbai airport. For the travel, KJo opted for an oversized gray jacket with matching pants which he paired with a basic black t-shirt. With a black cap, matching eyewear and sneakers, he completed his look.

5. Kajol interacts with elderly fan post lunch

After Kajol enjoyed a delicious meal at a famous Mumbai eatery, she was welcomed by an elderly fan outside the restaurant. Like a sweetheart, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress gave an autograph to the elderly and even clicked selfies with him.

6. Ameesha Patel enjoys an outing with her friends

Gadar 2 star Ameesha Patel was spotted out and about in the city with her industry friends. For the night, she stunned in a see-through little black dress. Patel added a pop of color to her all-black ensemble with her bright orange purse.

Advertisement

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!