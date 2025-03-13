Bollywood Newswrap, March 13: Aamir Khan confirms dating Gauri Spratt; Alia Bhatt celebrates birthday with Ranbir Kapoor and paps

Just like any other day, March 13, 2025, was also filled with major updates from B-town. Aamir Khan confirmed his relationship with Bengaluru-based woman, Gauri Spratt. Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday with Ranbir Kapoor and the media. Here’s a quick recap of the day that was.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of March 13, 2025:

1. Aamir Khan confirms dating Gauri Spratt for 18 months

Ahead of his birthday, Aamir Khan hosted a meet and greet with the media. At the event, the actor introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the world. The superstar revealed that his ladylove has already met with his family and B-town pals, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. He also revealed hiring personal security for the Bengaluru-based woman he has been living together with.

2. Alia Bhatt celebrates birthday with Ranbir Kapoor and paparazzi

Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday in advance with the shutterbugs. The National Award-winning actress, along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, hosted a special event to interact with the media.

3. Bhagyashree gets 13 stitches on her forehead after an accident

Salman Khan’s Maine Pyar Kiya co-star, actress Bhagyashree met with an accident. The senior star sustained a serious head injury during a pickleball game. She was immediately taken to the hospital where she got 13 stitches on her forehead. Photos from the hospital show her receiving treatment while on the bed. After getting bandaged, she was seen smiling brightly like a true sports person.

4. Katrina Kaif pays a visit to a temple in Karnataka

During the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Katrina Kaif went to Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, perform Ganga aarti and take part in the bhajans. Yet again, she was seen taking another spiritual trip. The Merry Christmas actress was spotted seeking blessings at the famous Kukke Shree Subramanya Temple in Karnataka.

5. Ranbir Kapoor shares massive update on Brahmastra 2

On March 13, 2025, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that Ayan Mukerji is set to begin pre-production of Brahmastra 2 after War 2. During a recent meet-and-greet session, he said “Brahmastra 2 is something that Ayan has been nurturing as a dream for a very long time. The entire story of Brahmastra. As you guys know, he is currently working on War 2. Once the film releases, he is going to start the pre-production of Brahmastra 2.”

