PHOTOS: 7 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas make waves at brother Siddharth’s Sangeet, Janhvi Kapoor looks Param Sundari in traditional attire at airport

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made heads turn as they arrived at the Sangeet ceremony of Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya. Janhvi Kapoor looked like a vision in white Indian attire as she headed to an undisclosed location. Take a look at some of the big celebrity sightings of February 6, 2025.

1. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas attend Siddharth Chopra’s Sangeet

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been attending the pre-wedding ceremonies of her brother, Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya. At the Sangeet ceremony hosted today (February 6, 2025), Nick Jonas also joined the merriment. The celebrity couple made a stunning appearance at the fun night. They even twinned in blue and made everyone go gaga with their chemistry.

2. Janhvi Kapoor looks like a vision in white at airport

Despite a busy work schedule, Janhvi Kapoor made sure to attend the star-studded screening of her sister Khushi Kapoor’s film, Loveyapa. Earlier today, she made an appearance at the Mumbai airport. The Mili actress looked elegant in a simple white kurta-pajama set, which she wore for a comfortable travel to an undisclosed location.

3. Nick Jonas lands in India for Siddharth Chopra’s wedding

Ahead of the wedding of his brother-in-law Siddharth Chopra’s wedding, Nick Jonas landed in Mumbai. The American singer-actor was seen exiting the Mumbai airport donning a comfortable beige athleisure set. He completed his airport look with a cap, a pair of sneakers, and stylish eyewear. Nick also lovingly posed for the Indian media.

4. Bhumi Pednekar at Mere Husband Ki Biwi promotions

Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in the romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi. A while ago, the actress headed out looking stylish for the promotional event of her upcoming movie. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha debutant stunned in a crisp white shirt with an embellished black shirt and boots. She added drama to her OOTN with lots of jewelry.

5. Arjun Kapoor promotes Mere Husband Ki Biwi

After the success of Singham Again last year, Arjun Kapoor is all set to lead Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Ahead of the film’s release on February 21, 2025, the actor is busy promoting the movie with his co-stars.

6. Kunal Kemmu-Soha Ali Khan head out with Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan are best friends with B-town couple Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia. On February 6, 2025, the two couples headed out for a casual dinner and made heads turn with their looks.

7. Rakul Preet Singh at Mere Husband Ki Biwi event

Apart from Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh is also part of Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Hence, the actress was spotted out and about in the city attending a promotional event for their upcoming entertainer.

