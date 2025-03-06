POLL RESULT: Fans have chosen their all-time favorite Bollywood cricket film amid Champions Trophy 2025; can you guess?

As cricket fever takes over the nation, Team India has secured a spot in the Champions Trophy 2025 final, set for March 9. Amid the excitement, Pinkvilla ran a poll asking fans to pick their ultimate Bollywood cricket film. Unsurprisingly, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story emerged as the favorite, winning the hearts of cricket and cinema lovers alike!

Pinkvilla conducted a poll on March 4, asking fans to pick their favorite Bollywood cricket movie. The options included M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story starring Sushant Singh Rajput, 83 featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, and Dil Bole Hadippa with Rani Mukerji and Shahid Kapoor.

After two days of voting, the results are in! M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story emerged as the clear winner, securing 44.44% of the votes. 83 followed closely behind with 33.33%, while Dil Bole Hadippa claimed third place with 11.11%. Meanwhile, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and Jersey received the least number of votes, tying at 5.56% each.

The top choice in the poll, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, remains one of Bollywood’s most cherished biopics. Released in 2016, the film brought to life the inspiring journey of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Sushant Singh Rajput delivered a memorable performance in the lead role, capturing Dhoni’s struggles, triumphs, and rise to glory.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film also featured Kiara Advani as Sakshi Dhoni and Disha Patani as Priyanka Jha, along with Anupam Kher, Bhumika Chawla, Rajesh Sharma, and Kumud Mishra in key roles. From Dhoni’s humble beginnings to his historic World Cup-winning six, the movie struck a chord with audiences, earning widespread acclaim and box office success. Even years after its release, it continues to hold a special place in the hearts of cricket and cinema lovers alike.

Coming in second place in the poll, 83 (2021) is a cinematic tribute to one of Indian cricket’s most historic moments, the legendary 1983 World Cup victory. The film, helmed by Kabir Khan, brings to life the gripping journey of Kapil Dev and his underdog team as they defy the odds to lift the prestigious trophy at Lord’s, defeating the mighty West Indies.

Ranveer Singh delivered a stellar performance as Kapil Dev, perfectly embodying the legendary cricketer’s leadership and determination. Deepika Padukone portrayed Romi Dev, Kapil’s supportive wife, while the ensemble cast included Tahir Raj Bhasin, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, and others. With its blend of nostalgia, adrenaline-pumping cricket sequences, and heartfelt emotions, 83 resonated deeply with audiences, celebrating a golden chapter in Indian sports history.