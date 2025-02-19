EXCLUSIVE: Prajakta Koli says Mismatched co-star Rohit Saraf is among ‘most special people’ in her life; ‘I wouldn’t have...’

Mismatched stars Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf are one of the most loved on-screen pairs. Their on-screen and off-screen chemistry has carved a special place in the hearts of fans, who lovingly call them ‘DimpShi.’ Reflecting on their bond, Koli recently called Rohit "one of the most special people" in her life.

While speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla, Prajakta Koli was asked about how her friendship with Mismatched co-star Rohit Saraf developed. In response to this, she was quick to admit, "It’s beautiful."

She explained, "I mean, I’ve known him for now 5 years now...5 saal se zyada ho gaye and I remember dosti bahut asaani se shuru hui thi, we kind of got friendly and bonded very quickly. I remember one of the first days jab hamari chhutti thi na hum ek saath baithe the aur main isse pehle usse matlab dosti nahin hai usko nahin pata tha main kaun thi usse pehle just before we met for the screen test vagerah aur jo pehli chhutti mili hai usi par baith ke saare apne life ke raaz bata diye ek doosre ko, maine ye kiya tha, tune ye kiya tha matlab aisi cheezein jo maine kabhi kisi se nahin baat kari thi par usse baat karna bahut aasan ho gaya tha and he did the same."

Translation-(I mean, I’ve known him for over five years now... it's been more than five years. I remember our friendship started very easily; we kind of got friendly and bonded very quickly. I remember one of the first days off from work—we weren’t even friends yet—we sat together and shared secrets from our lives. Before that, he didn’t even know who I was, just before we met for the screen test and all. But on that very first day off, we ended up telling each other things we had never shared with anyone else. It was so easy to talk to him, and he did the same)

She continued by stating, "I think that was the day, and then it’s today where it’s been beautiful, and it is a whole friendship it comes with its sharp edges, and it comes with its bumps, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love Rohit, I mean he is one of the most special people in my life aur main bahut grateful hoon that I get to be a Dimple"

In addition to this, during the conversation, she also reacted to the break-up scene in the last season of the show, Mismatched Season 3. She exclaimed, "Heartbreaking scene dude!" further adding, "I mean, I knew I read it and I still cried."