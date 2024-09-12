Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan and more laud Vir Das as he becomes first Indian to host International Emmy Awards

Popular stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das has become the first Indian to host the 2024 International Emmys. Elated by the news, Bollywood celebrities Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana have reacted to the development.

A while back, Vir Das took to his Instagram handle and shared the big news with his fans and followers. The latest post featured his photograph as he revealed that he will be hosting the prestigious International Emmy Awards. By doing so, he becomes the first Indian to host the coveted event.

Expressing delight on the same, he wrote, “Thanks to your support, an Indian Emmy Host (Nationa flag and folding hands emojis). I can’t wait to host the @iemmys this year! Crazy. Thank you for having me. Tremendously honoured and excited!”

Take a look

Soon after the post was shared, Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Priyanka Chopra hit the like button reacting to the post. In addition to this, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Wow. That’s amazing. Very well done (accompanied by a clap emoji)," Shefali Shah wrote, "That’s super cooooollllll congrats," veteran actress Soni Razdan wrote, "WOW(accompanied by fire, clap and heart-eye emoji)."

In addition to this, Kriti Sanon commented, "That’s so amazing!! (accompanied by raised hands and clap emoji)" and Dia Mirza wrote, "This is absolutely amazing(accompanied by red-heart and tiger emoji)," Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Of course you are (accompanied by red-heart and hug emoji)" and Homi Adajania wrote, "Good on you @virdas Bravo! (accompanied by raised hand and clap emojis)"

In an official statement according to The Hollywood Reporter, Vir Das expressed his happiness stating, "I am so happy to be hosting the International Emmys. It's a massive prestigious night to uphold makers from across a world that I believe is making its best content. I know first-hand how it can be life-changing."

Vir Das is known for his stand-up comedy acts. In addition to this, he has also been a part of several Bollywood films like Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone, and Badmaash Company. Furthermore, he has also created, produced, and starred in several series, including ABC's Whiskey Cavalier, Netflix's Hasmukh, and Amazon's Jestination Unknown.

He was recently seen in Ananya Panday led series, Call Me Bae.

