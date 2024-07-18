Priyanka Chopra Birthday: Siddharth Chopra drops priceless throwback PIC for ‘rockstar’; Neelam Upadhyaya, Parineeti Chopra send wishes

Today, July 18, 2024, marked a special day for Priyanka Chopra as she turned 42 years old. The actress has impressed Indian and international audiences with her talent and work over the past many years. On her birthday, Priyanka was showered with love from the film industry. She also received some heartwarming wishes from her family, including her brother Siddharth Chopra, who shared a priceless memory, his fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya, Parineeti Chopra, and more.

Siddharth Chopra’s special birthday post for ‘big sister’ Priyanka Chopra

Earlier today, Siddharth Chopra took to Instagram to share a throwback family picture on the occasion of Priyanka Chopra’s birthday. The picture featured a younger PC, her parents, Madhu Chopra and Ashok Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Mannara Chopra, Mitali Handa, and other family members.

Siddharth also posted another photo of Priyanka in which she was seen spreading her arms and making a quirky expression on a yacht.

In the caption, he expressed his love for his sister, saying, “Happy happy birthday Big Sister. From Being the Glue to us all. Total Rockstar. Wish you the very best in life. Have an awesome year ahead.”

Have a look at the post!

Neelam Upadhyaya, Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha, Madhu Chopra send birthday love to Priyanka Chopra

Siddharth Chopra’s fiancée, Neelam Upadhyaya, posted a photo with the birthday girl on her Instagram Stories. The duo was seen relaxing on the beach, wearing their swimsuits and sunglasses. Neelam wished, “Happy birthday. We love you and can’t wait to celebrate @priyankachopra.”

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin, Parineeti Chopra, wished her on her Stories. Sharing a stylish post of the actress, she wrote, “Happiest bday Mimi didi!” She also re-shared Siddharth’s post and exclaimed, “Haha whatta flashback.” Posting another childhood memory with PC, Parineeti said, “Happiest bday mimi didi! Wishing you the best always and always! @priyankachopra.”

Check out their stories!

Parineeti’s husband, Raghav Chadha, dropped a family picture with Priyanka, Nick Jonas, and the little munchkin Malti Marie. He wrote, “Happy Birthday, @priyankachopra! Wishing you a fabulous year sprinkled with stardust, love and happiness.”

Meanwhile, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress’ mother, Madhu Chopra, shared a candid picture of her and wished, “Many happy returns of the day my dearest daughter. Wishing you a fabulous year ahead.”

In another post, she praised her daughter’s achievements and penned a sweet note, expressing her pride. She said, “Happy Birthday to my unstoppable daughter, @priyankachopra. Your talent and grace continue to inspire millions around the world. Here’s to another year of breaking barriers and making history!”

Advertisement

Priyanka’s friends and colleagues in Bollywood, including Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Sonam Kapoor, and others, also sent her love and wishes.

Priyanka Chopra’s recent appearance at the Ambani wedding and her work front

Priyanka Chopra took some time off her busy schedule and touched down in Mumbai along with her husband, Nick Jonas. They graced the wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 12 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The Desi Girl set the dance floor on fire with her moves as she mingled with Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, and others.

Regarding her cinematic endeavors, Priyanka is currently busy filming for her movie The Bluff in Australia. Directed by Frank E. Flowers, it also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Orry’s video ft Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi, and more will give you 'FOMO'